While fans are still going berserk over Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's backstage reunion at SAG Awards last week, the actor says he is "blissfully naive" about the entire hullabaloo.

When Entertainment Tonight asked the "Ad Astra" actor about fan frenzy over them holding hands and sharing an embrace at the award show on Sunday night, he said: "I don't know. I'm blissfully naïve and I'm gonna stay that way," adding that he hasn't read any headlines about their meeting.

Brad Pitt was speaking to the outlet at the 35th Santa Barbara International Film Festival held at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara in California on Wednesday. He was honoured at the award ceremony with the Maltin Modern Master Award for his long-standing contribution to films. Speaking about the importance of the award for him, the 56-year-old quipped: "One, it means I'm old. Two, it's nice for me."

However, despite Pitt's claims that he has not noticed the headlines, a source told the publication that he and the "Friends" alum have even joked about it.

"She didn't realize how huge of a reaction the public would have to them. They both have laughed a bit about it," the source said.

The former couple has been making headlines ever since they shared a moment at 2020 SAG Awards, where Brad was named the best supporting actor for his work in "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" while Aniston won the best actress award for "The Morning Show."

According to Apex Marketing Group, a marketing analytics firm, the viral picture of Pitt and Aniston holding hands and flashing a smile has scored an impressive $19.5 million in equivalent brand value via TV, digital, print news platforms and social media, reports Yahoo Finance.

Leave the fans, even celebrities could not keep themselves from reacting to the picture. While singer Jamie Lynn Spears exclaimed in capital letters: "We will be telling our grandkids about this. That's how important this is," Rumer Willis wrote: "My tender heart can't take this."

Brooklyn Decker pointed out about Aniston's hand, "Is that a finger under a lapel?," while "Modern Family's" Sarah Hyland appeared at a loss of words and managed an "Oh."