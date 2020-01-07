The recent 77th Golden Globe Awards reunited exes Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt. They had a brief yet friendly exchange during the CAA after-party at Los Angeles Sunset Tower.

A source revealed that they shared a quick hello but no long conversation took place. Unfortunately, no photos were captured of the said greeting. The insider claimed that Pitt and Aniston spent the evening with their respective friends.

The 55-year-old actor sat at a booth with his "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. Filmmaker Martin Scorsese also joined them. Pitt was in a "great mood and very social with everybody." He even talked with fans and posed for a few selfies with them, when he went to the dance floor.

As for "The Morning Show" star, she reportedly arrived after her ex-husband and kept close to Sandra Bullock and Jason Bateman's wife, Amanda Anka. They sat at a booth a level up behind Pitt. She was in a "great mood" too and appeared "so happy to be out and mingling."

The exes eventually said hi to each other later in the evening. The source revealed that "they said hello very quickly."

"It was brief, but [they] were very cordial and friendly and seemed happy to be there. They approached each other once they saw each other inside and looked happy as they started to hug and say hello," the source told E!

The insider added that Aniston whispered something to Pitt but not in an affectionate way. They reportedly did not try to make a big deal out of their reunion at the Golden Globes.

"They both didn't seem like they wanted to make a big deal about being together in the same room although it was a private party. They were trying to be low-key. Brad left shortly after and didn't stay at the party long," the source further told the publication.

Pitt and Aniston's reunion at the Golden Globes after-party comes after the actor spoke about his ex-wife ahead of the awards night. He shared his excitement to see Aniston and even called her a "good friend."