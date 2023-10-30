Many women desire getting that smooth, supple skin that they've always wanted. However, shaving often leads to problems like razor bumps, skin irritation, and unwanted nicks. Besides, it doesn't offer lasting smoothness at all.

RoseSkinCo is at the forefront of the science of hair removal. With its innovation in skincare technology, more women now have an option for a safer alternative for at-home hair removal and skincare without harming even the most sensitive types of skin. It's no wonder why more than 300,000 women have fallen in love with the brand.

RoseSkinCo offers a range of modern-day skincare gadgets and products to pamper your skin cravings and make you more confident than ever.

Dreaming of consistently smooth and hairless skin? Lumi is a pioneer in at-home unwanted hair removal technology. Bid farewell to unsightly body hair, whether it's on your face, arms, legs, or even the bikini line. Within merely three weeks, witness a significant decline in hair growth, achieving the ultimate results between six to 12 weeks. Using intense pulsed light (IPL), it goes deep into the hair roots, ensuring long-term reduction without harming your skin. After just a few uses, you'll notice reduced hair growth on your way to smooth, silky skin. Get it here

Experience lasting hair freedom with this gadget. Designed for at-home convenience, it promises reduced hair growth from the first use and complete results by the twelfth session, all packed within 45-minute treatments. While OG offers an affordable, painless alternative to lasers and waxing, it's perfect for targeting ingrown hairs by adjusting to one of five intensity levels, and ensuring full-body treatment in less than an hour. OG offers a salon-quality solution in the palm of your hand. Get it here

Say goodbye to nicks and discomfort from those disposable razors. The 4D shaver is designed with five rotating heads to perfectly adapt to your body's contours. Its ergonomic handle and built-in precision trimmer makes your shaving routine a breeze. Use it as an excellent pre-treatment for IPL hair removal. Whether used dry or with your choice of shaving cream, you only get a pain-free experience and silky-smooth skin without razor burns or cuts. Oh, and a mere five-hour charge powers this waterproof wonder for an entire month. Get it here

Blemish-free skin can be yours when you use this facial cleansing brush that has over 10,000 sonic pulsations per minute and circulating magnetic beads. Petal 2 goes deep into your pores for that revitalising cleaning session that your skin deserves. Get it here

Drawing inspiration from time-tested beauty methods, this glove is designed to shed dead skin cells effectively and manage keratosis pillars without the need for any soap—just water! Simply soak your skin, wet the glove, and exfoliate with brisk circular motions, followed by long, firm strokes. After the session, rinse off and hydrate your skin with a moisturiser. It's a 100% vegan, cruelty-free, and recyclable mitt that also pairs perfectly with your Lumi Permanent Hair Removal Device. Get it here

Discover our revamped formula that now comes in a richer texture and an enhanced formula boasting the power of hydration champions and the sustainable skincare marvel, Squalane. For daily skin bliss and post-IPL treatment care, indulge in Aloe Coco to reward your skin with a soft, smooth, and serene touch. Lavish your skin with coconut oil, aloe vera, squalene, rose extract, and shea butter with a lotion that's free from parabens and sulphates. Get it here

This transformative duo simplifies skincare, blending the glow-boosting power of the Blossom Dew Facial Cleanser with the hydrating touch of the Bloom Cream Facial Moisturiser. They rejuvenate the skin, combat signs of ageing, and ensure a fresh, dewy complexion every day. With key ingredients like turmeric, rose water, jojoba oil, and argan oil, say hello to a consistently luminous glow with this daily duo. Get it here

It's time to treat your skin like a royalty

Every woman deserves to feel confident in her own skin, embracing every curve and corner of her being. It's essential to provide our skin with the care and nurture it deserves. When your skin feels smooth, hydrated, and rejuvenated, it becomes a canvas reflecting internal well-being, allowing you to stride forward with confidence and grace.

So, indulge in getting a smooth, soft, and revitalised skin because every woman has the right to shine, and to be the best version of herself.