Prince William and Kate Middleton have a huge fan-following and are under constant public scrutiny. The royal pair has been married for more than eight years and have three kids, but as part of the royal protocol, they are rarely seen showing intimacy and affection in public. However, they recently broke their own rules and were reportedly captured sharing an affectionate moment with each other.

Last week, the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge met with the spiritual leader of Shia Islam, Aga Khan IV Prince Shah Karim Al Hussaini, ahead of their 4-day tour to Pakistan. During the meeting, The Mirror captured a rare moment wherein Middleton "giggled and gently touched William's arm," as they talked to the guests at the event. At other moments, the Duchess was seen endearingly looking at her husband.

The British publication shared the footage as well as the screengrab of the moment where the power couple is seen briefly sharing warmth with each other. As per the Queen's protocols, the members of the British Royal Family must reportedly "avoid public display of affection" at formal occasions like these.

Additionally, Harper's Bazaar is reporting that the Duchess was photographed laughing and enjoying William's jokes at several moments during the event. She apparently looked "smitten" with William. Even after all these years, the royals looked "very much in love."

The event took place at Aga Khan centre just ahead of the royals' Pakistan tour starting next week. According to People Magazine, the upcoming tour to the South Asian country is deemed to be the Royals' "most complex tour to date given the logistical and security considerations."

In the volatile environment of the country, it is important to take stringent security measures to prevent any disaster. Hence, the details of their public outings will reportedly be kept a secret until a day before each event.

"From the modern leafy capital Islamabad to the vibrant city of Lahore, the mountainous countryside in the North, and the rugged border regions to the West, the visit will span over 1000 kilometers [620 miles], and will take in Pakistan's rich culture, its diverse communities, and its beautiful landscape," a royal spokesperson told the above-mentioned publication.

The Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge will arrive in Pakistan on Oct. 14 and will return to England on Oct. 18.