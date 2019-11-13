Seeing Prince William and Kate Middleton all loved up at a public engagement is not a very common sight. Following the royal protocol, the couple is always seen formally interacting with each other at events. They are known for maintaining reserved demeanour at social events. However, on their recent appearance at Shout's Crisis Volunteer celebration event at Troubadour White City Theatre, London, the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge were reportedly caught on camera sharing a rare moment of affection with each other.

In a very quick moment, Prince William was spotted rubbing his wife's back while exchanging greetings with other guests. The sweet and rare moments lasted a few seconds but gave their followers something adorable to remember by. The moment was captured by Daily Mail's Rebecca English, who posted the video on her official Twitter account.

The event celebrated the six months launch and success of the Shout organisation that offers free and confidential support service via text messages to those in need. The royals interacted and honoured the volunteering staff of the service who have achieved some big goals.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined @GiveUsAShoutâ€™s special #CrisisVolunteer celebration event, bringing together people from across the UK who volunteer around the clock with Shout to support people in crisis #Shout85258 pic.twitter.com/MF8CrbZzTj — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 12, 2019

The crisis service is said to be a ground breaking innovation especially for those who have mental health problems. According to People, around 600 conversations take place through the platform. Some of the most frequently asked conversations are about disturbing issues like suicide, relationships, anxiety, isolation and self-harm.

Later at the event, the royals expressed their thoughts and how proud they were of the mental health helpline that has accomplished so much in a very short period of time. At the event, the couple not only spoke for themselves but also for his brother, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

"Catherine and I, and I know I speak for Harry and Meghan as well, couldn't be more proud of what Shout has accomplished and what you are still to accomplish. Still a relatively new charity but hitting some very big goals and some very big objectives so we really appreciate all the hard work you are doing," William said as quoted by The Sun.

In the past few months, all four royals have dedicated their efforts and duties to help those dealing with mental health challenges.

Meanwhile, Kate created quite a statement at the event in her fall fashion outfit. She chose a Smythe jacket with a white top and paired it up with tapered maroon pants by Joseph. She looked stylish and stunning in the minimalistic fashion attire that she teamed up with Gianvito Rossi black suede pumps.