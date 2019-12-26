This year's Christmas walkabout from Sandringham estate to St. Mary Magdalene saw several debuts. Apart from Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Princess Beatrice's fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi also joined the royal family for the annual march.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi joined the other members of the British royal family for holiday services in Norfolk. Meanwhile, they were accompanied by Beatrice's younger sister Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank as they walked to the church with Queen Elizabeth II and closest relatives. As for their father, Prince Andrew, he was reportedly present for the services but maintained a low profile during the event in order to avoid attention in the wake of Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal.

This is not the first time Mozzi has been a part of royal Christmas celebrations. Earlier this week, Beatrice's beau joined the royal family for pre-Christmas luncheon at the Buckingham Palace.

The couple announced their engagement in September and are expected to tie the knot in June 2020. However, the date is yet to be announced for their official nuptials.

According to The Sun, by inviting Mozzi to the family Christmas gatherings before marriage the Princess of York might be breaking some family traditions. The Sandringham celebrations are usually enjoyed by only close members of the royal family. With their wedding still due for next year, the couple might have broken a few royal conventions.

It is said that Kate Middleton, who dated Prince William for seven years before marriage, had to wait until she walked down the aisle to join the royals at Sandringham estate. Not only the Duchess of Cambridge but also Mike Tindall, husband of Zara, the daughter of Princess Anne, was also made to wait before he could experience the regal way of celebrating Christmas.

However, Mozzi and Beatrice are not the first ones to break the royal tradition. It is reported that Meghan Markle made her debut in 2017, five months before their marriage.