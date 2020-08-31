Brian Austin Green took to social media on Saturday where he talked about his relationship with ex-wife Megan Fox and shared what he thinks about her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.

The "Beverly Hills 90210" star revealed during a Q&A with fans on Instagram that he plans to make some arrangement with Fox for the sake of their three kids. He told a fan that he would "never say never" when asked if he might ever work things out with her.

"You never know. I kinda feel like people are on paths in life and sometimes your paths are together and you travel that path together and you see eye to eye and then sometimes those paths do different things," Green said.

The "Anger Management" star talked about the "amazing" 15 years he shared with Fox and their "beautiful" children. He looked back at the times they spent together as a couple and as a family. He noted that right now they are on different paths and doing things that make them happy.

"She is on her path doing what she feels she needs to be doing to be happy and I'm on my path doing what I feel I need to do to be happy and it's not for a lack of love for the kids or lack of being responsible, it's really important to take care of yourself," Green shared adding that it's important for parents to also take care of themselves.

"I wish her all the best and I wish myself the best as well," he said.

The 47-year-old actor and producer then answered a fan's question about Fox's new boyfriend, singer Machine Gun Kelly. He said he has never met him so does not know him personally. He considered it a good thing that he has not heard bad things about him from his ex-wife.

"I've never met him, I have no idea, I've never heard anything bad from him or bad from Megan about him. I've heard bad stories about him, but I've heard bad stories about myself as well and I know that most of those aren't true," Green explained.

He added that "as of right now" he has no problem with Machine Gun Kelly. He only hopes that he and Fox "are happy because it's important that she's happy and it's important that everyone is happy." Green thinks that one day he and Fox will cross paths and that would be okay for him.