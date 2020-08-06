Brian Austin Green trolled Megan Fox over a photo of herself and new boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly which she shared on social media on Wednesday.

The "Transformers" star expressed her love for the 30-year-old rapper in a new Instagram post where the two posed for a selfie in front of the mirror. The photo shows the actress in a bikini and wrapped in a towel from the waist down as she places a hand on his waist.

"Achingly Beautiful Boy... My heart is yours," the 34-year-old Fox captioned the snap.

A few hours later, Green took to his own Instagram to share photos of his children with Fox. Interestingly, he captioned it with the same words his ex-wife wrote on her photo with Machine Gun Kelly.

"Achingly beautiful boys...... My heart is yours," Green wrote.

Green has four kids, three with Fox and one from a previous relationship. Fans think that the actor's dig at his ex-wife is a reminder that she has children waiting for her. They think that perhaps she has been busy with hew new love life to check on her kids.

"Ha! Brian the shade in your caption is too much... I love it," one user commented and another wrote, "Oh s**t!! Totally get the caption your boys are so beautiful though."

"I've gotta say I'm disappointed in her behavior, however, your post made me laugh and feel the anger you must be feeling hang in there, your kids are watching and they will be proud of you.. TRUST ME," another fan said.

It seems Green has been spending more time with the kids recently if his social media feed is any indication. He has more photos with them, the most recent one taken during a little campfire activity.

Meanwhile, Fox last shared a picture with her children in October 2019 when she and Green were still together. The family went on a trip to Disneyland.

Fox shared her photo with Machine Gun Kelly days after he made their relationship Instagram official. He shared a black-and-white selfie and captioned it "waited for eternity to find you again."

Green and Fox have been separated since May. The actress met Machine Gun Kelly on the set of their film "Midnight in the Switchgrass."