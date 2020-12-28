Brian Austin Green and Sharma Burgess looked comfy together as they waited to board a plane out of LAX on Christmas Day.

Photos from Daily Mail showed the rumored couple dressed in casual attire with the actor in a fedora, beige sweater, and camouflage pants. Burgess wore an all-black ensemble. The pair was photographed as they waited in line and sat side by side on a bench after they grabbed snacks. They even danced to a holiday tune as they stood in line at a café inside the airport. They were reportedly flirty with each other and Burgess kept giving her companion loving glances.

It is unclear where they were headed off to on Christmas Day, but their outing came amid rumours that they are dating. The 35-year-old "Dancing With The Stars" pro recently confirmed that she is seeing someone and that she is off the market after going on "so many social distancing dates."

She did not say who the new man in her life is but revealed that they were introduced by a mutual friend. She even described their romance as "very new" and that they are still in the dating phase. She said it "feels different to all the rest of them."

"You know, it's dating, essentially. No one's calling us a relationship yet," Burgess told US Weekly earlier this month adding that she wants to keep her dating life private.

"I thought that when I met someone, I would be like scream it from the mountain tops. And it's actually, it's almost the opposite. I want to hold it close to me for just as long as I can to stay in this space and just enjoy that human for as much as I can," she explained.

Meanwhile, Green has been spotted out on a couple of dates since he and Megan Fox, who is now in a relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, filed for divorce. The 47-year-old "Beverly Hills 90210" alum went out with 25-year-old Courtney Stodden and then with the 39-year-old Tina Louise. His rumoured relationship with Burgess came as a surprise for everyone since they do not even follow each other on social media.