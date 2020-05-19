Brian Austin Green got candid about his split from Megan Fox after 10 years of marriage, and says he does not want people to think of her and Machine Gun Kelly as the villains.

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum opened up about the breakup on Monday's episode of his podcast titled "With Brian Austin Green." He expressed his sadness at losing Fox, whom he considered his best friend for 15 years. He said that they have been "trying to sort of be apart" since the end of 2019 after they realised that they have grown apart. The actor revealed that Fox confided in him that she felt like she needed some time apart.

"She said, 'You know what, I realised while I was out of the country working alone, that I feel more like myself and I liked myself better during that experience. And I think that's something that might be worth trying for me'," Green revealed. "I was upset about it, but I can't be upset at her and I wasn't upset at her because she didn't ask to feel that way," he added.

Green lamented on the split and admitted that "it sucks when life changes and something that you're used to, that you've been doing for 15 years, you try and not get rid of but you change." He admitted that he does not want "to be at odds" with Fox, since he does not want to lose their friendship.

Despite the split, the actor said he "will always love" his ex and knows that she will always love him too. He also knows that "as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special." Green added that they will continue to be the best parents to their children.

The couple share three boys, Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3. He said that they will "still do family vacations and holidays as a family and really make that a focus for the kids."

Green then talked about Machine Gun Kelly, real name Colson Baker. He said Baker and Fox met on set and they have talked about him, although he has never met him. He revealed that she and the American rapper are "just friends at this point."

"I trust her judgment, she's always had really good judgment. I don't want people to think her or he are villains or that I was a victim in any way," Green shared.

Green's confirmation about his split from Fox comes after the actress was pictured hanging out with Machine Gun Kelly over the weekend grabbing food and coffee in Los Angeles. The actor also shared a cryptic post about butterflies "feeling smothered" that hinted at the breakup.