Brigitte Macron, France's First Lady, 71, is confronting a renewed wave of false gender rumours that have profoundly affected her health and family life.

Her daughter, Tiphaine Auzière, broke her silence in a Paris courtroom, describing the years-long harassment campaign as 'deeply harmful' and emotionally devastating. The case, now before a French court, exposes the toxic mix of misogyny, conspiracy culture, and online abuse that often targets women in power.

A Daughter's Painful Testimony

Tiphaine Auzière testified in court in Paris about the years-long campaign of online harassment directed at her mother, claiming that it had caused a 'deterioration in her health and living conditions.'

The hoax, which incorrectly says Brigitte Macron was born male and given the name 'Jean-Michel Trogneux,' has been circulating since 2021 and continues to resurface in fringe online circles. 'She is constantly being watched, criticised, and dehumanised,' Auzière stated in court.

'She knows that the slightest image or gesture can be twisted and used against her.' Observers have remarked that Brigitte, who has long been respected for her poise and flair, has become more guarded in recent months, reportedly adjusting her public appearances and attire to avoid scrutiny.

A Family Under Siege

The online hatred has spread well beyond the Élysée Palace, harming Brigitte's children and grandchildren.

Her family has reportedly faced taunts at school and on social media, which has increased worry and tiredness in the Macron household.

To defend their reputation, the family filed a defamation case in the United States against conservative commentator Candace Owens, who allegedly spread false rumours to her enormous online audience.

'The attacks are not just directed at her, they touch all of us,' a family member told French media. 'The cruelty of it is unbearable.'

The Trial of Ten

The Paris trial has taken eleven defendants, aged 41 to 60, to trial on allegations of cyber-harassment and defamation.

Prosecutors allege that their repeated comments, messages, and films about the First Lady's gender and sexuality were 'sexist in nature' and intended to humiliate.

If convicted, the accused faces up to two years in prison. Legal experts believe the case could establish a significant precedent for how France addresses online misogyny and conspiracy-based defamation.

'The issue here is not simply freedom of expression,' media lawyer Patrick Klugman explained. 'It's about protecting public figures, especially women, from coordinated campaigns of abuse masquerading as 'debate.''

Strain on Marriage and Health

According to sources close to the Macron family, the ordeal has taken a toll on Brigitte's emotional health and may have even strained her marriage to President Emmanuel Macron.

'She has become more withdrawn and cautious,' a source told Le Parisien. 'The rumours have shaken her severely. Even if she maintains her dignity in front, it has taken a toll behind the scenes.'

Brigitte is believed to have been anxious and fatigued as the campaign progressed. Friends describe her as 'resilient but hurt,' with one saying, 'No one could endure such cruelty without scars.'

A Fight for Dignity

Despite the anguish, Brigitte Macron continues to carry out her official duties with dignity, representing France at state ceremonies, educational projects, and humanitarian causes.

Her supporters have rallied around her, criticising the attacks as not only sexist, but also representative of the greater abuse that women in positions of power face around the world.

As the legal proceedings continue, many in France regard the case as a historic turning point. It tests not only the country's legal system, but also society's ability to safeguard dignity in the digital age.

The trial is not only about justice for Brigitte Macron—it's a defining moment in France's battle against online misogyny.

As France's courts weigh the evidence, Brigitte Macron's ordeal stands as a warning about the power of misinformation and gender-based hate.

Her fight transcends personal pain—it demands accountability for how society treats women in the public eye.