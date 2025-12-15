Acclaimed director and actor Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner were found dead on Sunday at their Brentwood, Los Angeles home in what law enforcement officials are investigating as an apparent homicide. The Los Angeles Police Department has opened a murder inquiry after paramedics responded to a medical aid call on the afternoon of December 14. Both victims, aged 78 and 68 respectively, were discovered with fatal stab wounds, and detectives from the LAPD's Robbery‑Homicide Division are continuing to interview family members and gather evidence as the investigation unfolds.

Rather than centring his response on the tragic loss and the ongoing probe, President Trump took to Truth Social with a post that framed the deaths through the lens of political disagreement, invoking the term 'Trump Derangement Syndrome' a phrase often used to describe critics of his presidency rather than offering condolences or acknowledging the developing nature of the case. The comments have drawn swift criticism from political observers and social media users, who argue that sensitivity is required when discussing violent deaths still under investigation.

Reiner was a towering figure in American cinema, known for landmark films such as When Harry Met Sally..., The Princess Bride, and A Few Good Men, and was also respected for his activism and philanthropic work. As the LAPD continues its homicide investigation, the tragic deaths of the couple have prompted an outpouring of grief from peers in Hollywood, public officials and fans, underscoring a moment of loss that many say should transcend political division.