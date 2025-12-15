The transformation of Nicki Minaj from the undisputed Queen of Rap to a vocal figure of the American right wing has left the entertainment industry and her global fanbase in a state of shock. Once celebrated as the ultimate pioneer who revitalised female hip-hop, Minaj's recent public trajectory has been defined by a sudden and intense alignment with MAGA politics and Donald Trump.

However, it is her relentless focus on what many critics describe as anti-trans rhetoric that has truly alienated her peers. The dismay is palpable, with rising stars and former collaborators now publicly distancing themselves from the rapper, signaling a dramatic shift in her once-untouchable reputation.

Nicki Minaj Faces Backlash from Rising Stars and Collaborators

The growing unease within the music industry became undeniable when Tyla, the South African sensation who has dominated the charts, appeared to publicly endorse a brutal critique of Minaj. In a move that immediately set social media ablaze, Tyla reposted a scathing message that many fans felt perfectly articulated their own heartbreak and frustration.

The tweet, which Tyla has since removed from her profile, offered a devastating assessment of Minaj's current state. It read: 'Keep that album. Delete social media and hide yourself from the public. Just go away and never come back. You're done. It's done. You are too mentally insane to be in the public eye anymore. It was a good run. You accomplished a lot, revived an entire genre but it's over now.'

For a new-generation artist to share such a condemnation of a genre legend is almost unheard of, highlighting just how far Minaj's standing has fallen. Yet, in a confusing twist that has left fans scratching their heads, Tyla subsequently posted a photograph of herself on Instagram accompanied by a Nicki Minaj song. The mixed signals suggest a complex conflict between professional respect for Minaj's musical legacy and personal rejection of her current behaviour.

The fallout has also reached Kim Petras, who famously collaborated with Minaj on the track 'Alone' in 2023. Petras, who is transgender, has found herself in an impossible position following Minaj's barrage of comments regarding the trans community.

While rumours initially circulated that Petras had removed their collaboration from Spotify in protest, these turned out to be false. However, the German singer-songwriter clearly felt compelled to speak out, unable to remain silent in the face of the vitriol Minaj has been spouting.

For Petras, seeing an idol descend into what critics are calling 'scaremongering nonsense about trans kids' marks a melancholic end to what was once a celebrated artistic partnership.

Governor's Office Targets Nicki Minaj with 'Elite Level Shade'

Beyond the music world, Minaj's political pivot has embroiled her in a high-profile feud with California Governor Gavin Newsom. The rapper has recently hyper-fixated on Newsom, attacking his policies in a manner that aligns with her newfound right-wing stance.

However, the response from Newsom's camp was not a standard political rebuttal; instead, it was a precise and devastating counter-attack that social media users have described as 'elite level shade' worthy of a RuPaul's Drag Race finale.

In response to Minaj's tirades, Newsom's press office simply posted a link to information about Megan's Law. This federal law requires authorities to make information available to the public regarding registered sex offenders in their area.

The implication was immediate and brutal: Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, is a registered sex offender following a conviction for attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl in 1996.

By silently pointing to Petty's criminal history, Newsom's office dismantled Minaj's moral posturing without engaging in a shouting match.

It was a moment that underscored the severity of Minaj's fall from grace. What began as a pivot in political alignment has spiralled into a PR disaster, with the rapper now fighting battles on multiple fronts—against politicians, against her own fanbase, and, perhaps most damaging of all, against the very artists who once looked up to her as the blueprint for success.