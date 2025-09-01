KEY POINTS Bugner built a career on grit and resilience, sharing the ring with boxing's biggest names and earning admiration across generations.

From a teenage prodigy to a seasoned contender, his journey captured the highs and lows of British boxing history.

Beyond the ropes, he became a familiar face on television and in Australia, where he spent much of his later life.

Joe Bugner, the British boxing great who shared the ring with Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier, has died aged 75. The former heavyweight champion, long regarded as one of the sport's toughest men, passed away in a Brisbane care home, the British Boxing Board of Control confirmed in a statement earlier today.

The board did not disclose the exact date of Bugner's passing, and while reports suggest he battled cancer in recent years, the official cause of death has not been confirmed. News of his death has shaken the boxing world, where he is remembered as a warrior who faced the sport's biggest names.

Joe Bugner Dies at 75

The BBBoC expressed its sorrow in a brief announcement:

'It is with great sadness that the Former British, European, Commonwealth Heavyweight Champion and World Championship contender Joe Bugner has passed away at his care home in Brisbane, Australia,' the board said.

'The British Boxing Board of Control passes on its condolences to Joe's family,' it added.

Promoter Frank Warren also paid tribute, calling him 'a great man who will be missed' and praising his remarkable toughness and work ethic.

Joe Bugner Suffered From Cancer

Although the official cause has not been released, Bugner's health struggles were well known. In 2018, he revealed he had been treated for skin cancer, which doctors linked to prolonged sun exposure during his life in Australia.

While it remains unclear whether cancer was the cause of death, it is believed to have affected his later years. Bugner's fight with illness was seen as a different kind of contest—far removed from the brutal battles he waged in the ring.

Joe Bugner's Boxing Career

Bugner's professional career took off in the 1960s, with early wins over Brian London and Chuck Wepner. His defining moment came in 1971 when, at just 21, he narrowly defeated Henry Cooper on points to claim the British, European, and Commonwealth titles.

He defended his European belt against Jurgen Blin and closed his career with 69 wins (41 by knockout), 13 defeats, and one draw. Though he never captured a world crown, Bugner established himself as one of the most durable heavyweights of his generation.

After retiring, Bugner settled in Australia and later appeared on television, including I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!, which kept him in the public eye.

Joe Bugner Fought Ali and Frazier

Bugner's reputation was cemented in battles with legends Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier.

He fought Ali twice, first in Las Vegas in 1973, lasting the full 15 rounds before losing on points.

Two years later, in Kuala Lumpur, he again went the distance in a world title fight for the WBA, WBC, and Ring belts, once more losing on points but winning respect for his resilience.

In 1973, he also fought Joe Frazier at Earls Court in London, taking the former champion the distance in another points defeat. These bouts defined his career and proved his ability to stand toe-to-toe with the best.

Tributes for Joe Bugner

Following the BBBoC's announcement, tributes poured in from across the boxing community. The board itself acknowledged his impact on British boxing, while Frank Warren hailed him as a man of 'immense courage' whose career was marked by toughness and skill.

Fans on social media remembered Bugner as a contender who faced the likes of Ali, Frazier, Henry Cooper, and Frank Bruno, praising his courage and endurance.

Bugner will be remembered as one of Britain's best heavyweight contenders never to win the world title. His legacy lives on not only in the ring but in the hearts of those who admired his career and spirit.