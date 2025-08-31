Anna Kalinskaya, currently ranked world No. 29, has become one of the most talked-about players at the US Open 2025. The 26-year-old Russian tennis star is drawing headlines not only for her performances on court but also for a heated exchange after her doubles match and a series of glamorous photos that have been widely shared online.

The spotlight has left fans eager to know who she is, where she comes from and how old she is as she prepares for one of the biggest matches of her career.

Where Is Anna Kalinskaya From?

Kalinskaya was born on 2 December 1998 in Moscow, Russia. She comes from an athletic family background, with both of her parents former professional badminton players. Her brother, Nikolay Kalinsky, is a footballer, underscoring the strong sporting tradition within the family.

She began playing tennis at the age of five, inspired by stars such as Justine Henin, Kim Clijsters, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Her dedication to the sport led her to turn professional in 2016, and since then she has steadily risen through the WTA rankings to become one of the most recognised names on the tour.

How Old Is Anna Kalinskaya?

At 26 years old, Kalinskaya is at a pivotal stage of her career. She has accumulated valuable experience while still possessing the energy and resilience required to compete at the highest levels of the sport. Her age places her among a generation of players who are now challenging the established names at Grand Slam events.

Career Highlights and Rankings

Kalinskaya reached a career-high singles ranking of world No. 11 in October 2024. She enjoyed a breakthrough run at the 2024 Australian Open, where she advanced to the quarter-finals, her best result at a Grand Slam to date.

In the same year, she was a finalist at the Dubai Tennis Championships, one of the prestigious WTA 1000 tournaments. She has also claimed four WTA doubles titles, including a notable victory at the Madrid Open in 2025 with Cîrstea. Her growing reputation has been boosted by wins over top players such as Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and Jelena Ostapenko.

US Open Doubles Drama Goes Viral

During the opening rounds of the tournament, Kalinskaya and her doubles partner Sorana Cîrstea lost to Americans Peyton Stearns and McCartney Kessler. The post-match handshake turned tense when Kalinskaya accused her opponents of showing a lack of respect.

She told Stearns at the net: 'I expected a little respect. I haven't seen you apologise even once.' The clip quickly circulated on social media, sparking debate and heightening interest in the player ahead of her singles clash against world No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

Why everybody is so grumpy in the USO.

Apparently Anna K was complaining about a lack respect from the american pair?

Hopefully it ended well. pic.twitter.com/A3MaT0g9sd — SandrineKem🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@SandrineK92) August 29, 2025

guys chill, she didn’t see me apologize when I had hit some forehands at her, never hit her, but I put my hand up & she wasn’t looking. Cleared the air at the end and all is good 🤝🏼 sealed w a fist bump https://t.co/7eUJgrOnzB — Peyton Stearns (@peyton_stearns) August 30, 2025

The Gorgeous Photoshoot Buzz

Alongside her performances at the US Open 2025, Kalinskaya has attracted attention for a set of glamorous images circulated in press coverage and across social media platforms.

As reported by Yahoo Sports, 'Anna Kalinskaya has generated plenty of buzz at the 2025 US Open, and it's not just because of her exceptional play on the court.'

These photos, described by fans as 'gorgeous', have added to her profile beyond tennis and led to renewed searches about her personal background. The combination of sporting drama and stylish presentation has made her one of the trending names of this year's tournament.

Personal Life and Interests

Away from the court, Kalinskaya has spoken about her love of cooking, shopping and spending time with her two dogs, including a Pomsky named Kobe. She enjoys basketball, watching documentaries and listening to music by artists such as Dua Lipa and Rihanna.

Her personal life also made headlines in 2024 when her relationship with Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner was confirmed. The pair were seen supporting each other at tournaments before Sinner confirmed in May 2025 that they had ended the relationship.