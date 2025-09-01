Florida State University (FSU) freshman linebacker Ethan Pritchard was hospitalised on Sunday evening after being shot in Havana, Florida.

The 18-year-old, a four-star recruit and early enrollee in the Seminoles' 2025 class, was reportedly taken by ambulance to a local hospital following the incident near Havana Heights Apartments.

Details of the Havana Shooting

The incident occurred on the night of 31 August, in Havana, a town just north of Tallahassee. As reported by WCTV, Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young confirmed that an individual was shot in the area, though law enforcement has not released further details about the motive or circumstances.

Reports from multiple outlets suggest Pritchard was alive when emergency services arrived and transported him to hospital.

His high school coach, Karl Calhoun, confirmed that the linebacker was hospitalised and asked for prayers from the community.

As of now, FSU officials have not issued a public statement, and investigations remain ongoing.

Health Update and Social Media Reaction

At present, Pritchard's health status has not been officially updated by the university or medical staff. Several college football news outlets have reported that he is being treated, but details of his condition are scarce.

This lack of clarity has led to widespread speculation online. Fans have expressed concern using search terms such as 'Ethan Pritchard shot' and 'Is Ethan Pritchard dead?' across social media platforms.

Supporters have been posting messages of hope, with comments including 'Praying this isn't true' and 'He's going to pull through'. While unverified rumours continue to circulate, the confirmed fact remains that Pritchard is hospitalised following the shooting.

Who Is Ethan Pritchard?

Ethan Pritchard is regarded as one of the top young linebackers in the United States. He attended Seminole High School in Sanford, Florida, where he transitioned from safety to linebacker and built an impressive record.

In his junior year, he recorded 75 tackles, including 11 for loss, along with a fumble recovery. During his senior year, he made 39 tackles in nine games, helping his team reach the regional finals.

Recruiting services ranked Pritchard highly among national prospects. According to his FSU bio, Rivals placed him as the No. 27 linebacker in the country, while ESPN listed him around the No. 39 spot. The 247Sports Composite ranked him at No. 437 overall.

His talent earned him a commitment to FSU in 2023, followed by signing in December 2024. He joined the Seminoles as an early enrollee in 2025 and quickly drew praise from defensive coordinator Tony White, who highlighted his athleticism and versatility.

What We Know and What Remains Unclear

What is known at this stage is that Ethan Pritchard was the victim of a shooting incident, was transported by ambulance, and remains in hospital under medical observation.

What remains unclear is his exact medical condition, the circumstances leading to the shooting, and whether the act was targeted or random. Authorities have not confirmed if any suspects have been identified.

Law enforcement has confirmed the location of the shooting but has yet to release further findings. Florida State Athletics has not yet issued a public statement on the incident or his status.