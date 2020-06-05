An investigation on a former rabbit farm led the Spanish Civil Guard to discover an illegal operation being run by a British man. The police busted the illegal dog breeding facility and found the animals in decrepit conditions. They also found the burnt remains of dogs in a metal drum. Two individuals were arrested for the illegal operations and the dogs were removed from the farm.

Agents of the Nature Protection Service (SEPRONA) of the Civil Guard of Zaragoza and Caspe were investigating a defunct rabbit farm in Maella, Zaragoza. The farm was leased by a 69-year-old unnamed British man. He along with a 50-year-old Romanian woman had been running the illegal facility. The investigation had been ongoing since March after reports of an illegal dog breeding facility.

On the property, they found a number of dogs running loose. Inside the building, they found cages meant for keeping rabbits stuffed with dogs. The cages contained both male and female dogs of various breeds. In some of the cages, there were only puppies kept together. While on others, nursing mothers were kept crammed with puppies.

Han sido puestos a disposiciÃ³n judicial un total de 544 perros (294 adultos y 250 cachorros).#ToleranciaCero #MalTratoAnimal â˜Žï¸ 062https://t.co/MjDoLPSeMt pic.twitter.com/yHiMRVKAv4 — GuardiaCivilZaragozaðŸ‡ªðŸ‡¸ (@guardiacivilzg) June 3, 2020

The inspectors observed that the cages were stacked on top of each other. The cages as well as the floor had large quantities of accumulated urine and faeces indicating that the dogs were not allowed out.

Veterinary drugs, which are not to be administered without a prescription, were found on the farm. Some of the drugs were also past their expiration date, according to the Guardia Civil of Zaragoza.

On the property, the inspectors discovered a large metal drum. The drum contained ashes and animal remains. There were also signs that a puppy had been recently cremated as well.

There were 544 dogs on the property, of which 294 are adults and 250 are puppies. Bichon Maltese, Poodle, Yorkshire, Pomeranian, Chihuahua, Shih Tzu and Valencian Mouser breeds were noted to have been kept for breeding. Of the 294 adults, 161 were not microchipped. The man was unable to provide proper paperwork for the animals. He also did not have the permits necessary to operate a dog breeding facility.

The dogs were removed from their cages and they will receive medical attention before their future is decided.