Apoll conducted among 1,590 adults between March 31 and April 1 revealed Prince William is favoured to become king over his father Prince Charles when Queen Elizabeth II ends her reign.

In the survey conducted by pollsters Deltapoll, the 38-year-old Duke of Cambridge leads by 20 points over the Prince of Wales with 47%- 27%, respectively. The data collected is said to represent the British adult population as a whole.

The result is of course, a royal blow for Buckingham Palace given its attempts to win over the people with huge PR drives for the 72-year-old heir. The palace has reportedly been hard at work restoring Prince Charles' image over the past two decades in the wake of the public fallout from Princess Diana's divorce.

Meanwhile, 41% believe Queen Elizabeth II should remain in her position until she dies, 27% thought she should just abdicate if she is not in good health, and 21% believe she should abdicate while still in good health. Her Majesty the Queen turns 95 years old on April 21.

Young adult respondents on the other hand want the crown to bypass Prince Charles and Prince William altogether. They want to see Prince Harry, who is sixth in line to the throne, become the next King. Of those who chose the Duke of Sussex, 23% are millennials or aged between 24 to 40 and only 5% from the baby boomers or aged 57 to 75.

Meanwhile, 18% of the respondents believe there is no use for the British monarchy and so it should just be abolished. This way there is no need to choose who among Prince Charles or the brothers Prince William and Prince Harry will take over from Queen Elizabeth II.

Aside from a poll on who between Prince William and Prince Charles should become King, the respondents were also asked about the aftermath of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview. 51% believe they have damaged the reputation of the Royal Family while 31% claimed they have made no difference. A great majority of those who believe the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tainted the family's image are baby boomers.