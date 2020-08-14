A British tourist was with his friends at the Cala d'Hort viewpoint area of Sant Josep, Ibiza, Spain when he fatally fell off of the scenic cliff. The man identified as Richard Lloyd Canavan, died on impact from the fall on Thursday, August 13 around 10 pm local time. His body was recovered early on Friday morning, August 14. According to police, the man was inebriated at the time of the incident. An investigation has been launched.

Canavan was with his girlfriend and a group of friends before he fell to his death. The 30-year-old went towards the edge of the cliff and was separated from his group before he fell around 500-feet down onto the rocks below. Emergency services were notified of the incident around 10:30 pm.

Eight firefighters from the Vertical Rescue Group arrived at the location. Reaching Canavan was difficult due to the position of his body.

According to Diario de Ibiza, a drone was used to determine the location. It was immediately clear that Canavan had passed away upon impact. The retrieval operation was called off for the night and the area was closed off to the public. Members of the Civil Guard guarded the scene overnight.

In the early hours of the following morning, a retrieval crew with the help of a Civil Guard helicopter was able to reach the body. The firefighters climbed down the cliff to the spot. The terrain made it impossible for the team to climb back up with the corpse. A Sant Josep Civil Protection vessel allowed the team to exit the area by sea.

According to The Daily Mail, the Liverpool resident was inebriated at the time of the incident. It was also reported that a vehicle that Canavan and his partner had rented was towed by the police earlier the same day.

A spokesperson from the Civil Guard confirmed the death of a British tourist at the popular spot. They said that the incident is being investigated by the police. However, there is presently no evidence to believe that the death was due to foul play.