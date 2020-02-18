"Love Island" host Caroline Flack, who took her own life at the age of 40 on Saturday, once had a brief fling with Britain's Prince Harry.

The UK TV personality had made the revelation in her 2014 memoir, "Storm in a C Cup," in which she added that she had to stop the romance with the Duke of Sussex after it started making headlines in the media, reports Page Six.

"Once the story got out, that was it. We had to stop seeing each other. I was no longer Caroline Flack, TV presenter, I was Caroline Flack, Prince Harry's bit of rough," Flack had written.

Prince Harry, who along with his wife Meghan Markle is now in a legal battle with the British tabloids for mistreatment of the former actress, has not yet reacted to Flack's death.

The fling happened around 2009 when Flack was working as the co-host of the British TV show "Gladiators," while Harry was 25 and serving in the armed forces. In the memoir, the TV presenter who had also dated 'One Direction' star Harry Styles in the past, mentioned that she and the British prince started dating after they were set up by their mutual friend Caroline Pinkham, who herself had a relationship with the royal in the past.

"I knew (Caroline Pinkham) was friends with Prince Harry, and I'd never met him, so I thought, 'Oh that's quite exciting', and for a moment I perked up. So I was just sitting there and he arrived with a few others in tow and we all spent the evening chatting and laughing," Flack wrote in the book.

The former "Love Island" host was found dead at her north London home on Saturday, weeks before she was to go to trial for the alleged assault of her ex-boyfriend, Lewis Burton. She was accused of hitting her then-boyfriend over the head with a lamp while he was asleep at their flat in December, even though Lewis had later denied the claims in an Instagram message.

Flack shared the flat with her stylist friend Lou Teasdale, who had briefly left her alone at the home for an errand to a store. When Flack didn't come to open the door when she returned, a worried Teasdale called up Flack's father Ian who found her dead.

Flack's management team, Money Talent Management, blamed the Crown Prosecution Service for Flack's death and said the prosecution "should look at themselves today and how they pursued a show trial that was not only without merit but not in the public interest. And ultimately resulted in significant distress to Caroline."