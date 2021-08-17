Britney Spears has been expressing herself in a number of ways, including cartwheels and dance sessions, since she publicly spoke about the "abusive nature" of the conservatorship over her. In the latest, the pop-star has been sharing topless pictures of herself covering her breasts without any caption over the past few days, leaving fans confused about the message she is trying to send.

The "Toxic" hitmaker finally explained the reasons behind these pictures on Monday, revealing that she is feeling proud of the transformation her body has achieved after gaining weight. "No guys ... I didn't get a boob job in just a week ... nor am I pregnant ... I have boobs in these pics cause I devoured food," she started the post alongside a series of pictures of herself donning just bikini bottoms and covering her breasts with her hands and a rose.

"I want you to understand my thoughts on exposing my skin !!!! In my opinion it's quite twisted the immediate response of when any woman is hot and they want to shed a layer ... no," she added.

The songstress expressed her thoughts about body image in detail, noting that she has had done several shows where she feels that she was not looking that good after shedding a layer, but back then it "felt great" in her imagination. She added that she feels performing has made her too self-conscious about her body which according to her is "not attractive."

Further explaining her decision behind baring it all, the 39-year-old said, "I bet you're wondering why I'd expose my body NOW ... well it's because I was born into this world naked and I honestly feel like the weight of the would has been on my shoulders and it's made me view myself that way."

Spears said that she wanted to see herself in a lighter way, noting that seeing herself in this "purest form" gives her evidence that pain, hurt, tears, and heavy burdens aren't who she is.

"I am a woman .... a beautiful ... sensitive woman who needs to look at myself in my purest form !!! No ... I'm not going to do topless pics for the rest of my life cause that would get boring but it sure as hell helps when you need to be enlightened," she said.

The Grammy-winner, who recently succeeded in having her father Jamie Spears agree to quit as her legal guardian, concluded her message by thanking her fans whose #FreeBritney movement supported her in her battle. "There's a way deeper meaning to the movement than you can ever imagine ... my fans have always been so damn amazing and I love you all," she wrote.