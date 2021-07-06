Days after Britney Spears' courtroom confession that her father and legal guardian Jamie Spears "loved the control to hurt his own daughter," a report has emerged that he allegedly called the pop-star bad names soon after the conservatorship was imposed over her.

Jacqueline Butcher, a close family friend of the musician, has claimed that Jamie called his own daughter "fat," a "wh*re" and a "terrible mother" after he was named her conservator, and was so proud of his power over her that he would bellow "I am Britney Spears!"

"Jamie said, 'Baby' ... and I thought he was going to say, 'We love you, but you need help. But what he said was, 'You're fat. Daddy's gonna get you on a diet and a trainer, and you're gonna get back in shape,'" Butcher revealed to The New Yorker, saying that his comments left her feeling sick.

Butcher recalled that his insensitive remarks came when he was trying to mastermind Britney's return to showbiz with her guest slot on the TV hit "How I Met Your Mother," on which she played Abby. Jamie used to point to a TV and tell his daughter that the news would soon be saying, "She's back."

However, instead of encouraging her despite the fact that it had been just a few months since she suffered a series of public meltdowns in 2007 that had brought the conservatorship over her, Jamie would reportedly wear her down with abuse. He even allegedly humiliated the "Toxic" hitmaker for her parenting skills and called her a "wh*re."

"He would get all in her face — spittle was flying — telling her she was a whore and a terrible mother," Butcher claimed. Britney shares two sons, Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

According to Butcher, Jamie would tell his daughter that she could only see her sons if she followed his orders, while his ex-wife and her mother Lynne Spears would tell her "Obey Daddy and they'll let you out."

Lynne, who writes in her 2008 memoir "Through the Storm" that she divorced Jamie in 2002 partly at Britney's urging after "years and years of verbal abuse, abandonment and erratic behavior," reportedly only agreed to the conservatorship because she thought it would last months. However, the 12-year conservatorship continues to date despite completing its term last year.

Butcher claims that Lynne was initially happy for Jamie to be in control of Britney thinking that she would resent him, and not her, but her ex limited her access to their daughter and boasted of his power when she tried to intervene.