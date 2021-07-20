Britney Spears was given a cocktail of powerful drugs weekly and her whereabouts were monitored daily by her father Jamie Spears amid her conservatorship.

Fernando Flores, who worked as the singer's bodyguard in 2010, told The Sun that every Friday a woman would give her a host of pills. He knew what they were because he would explain what they were to her.

"Three anti-psychotic medications and birth control pills," he said, as he remembered that she would "go from sane to talking about parallel universes."

The 40-year old dad-of four served as Spears' minder for eight months. He said that her father Jamie often checks up on her daily.

"Jamie would call three or four times a day to check what was going on. If she wanted something, she had to ask his permission," he revealed.

Read more Britney Spears' 10 shocking statements in emotional hearing about 'abusive' conservatorship

Flores said Spears was not allowed to go out on her own and alleged that her phone is monitored. Visitors to her mansion in Los Angeles would also always get frisked and their bags searched. He said the singer would often spend her days watching television or working out. But when down, she'd cry listening to "It's A Man's World" by James Brown.

The former bodyguard's claims came after Spears pleaded with the court to remove her dad as her co-conservator. She talked about how her 13-year conservatorship has been abusive and that it allowed her father to ruin her life.

"I'm here to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse. This conservatorship has allowed my dad to ruin my life," she said.

During the court hearing last week, the judge granted her permission to hire her own lawyer after her court-appointed attorney, Sam Ingham, resigned. Former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart now represents the singer and he has vowed to file a subsequent petition to have her father removed and for the conservatorship to end.

Spears also told the court in June that her father, as well as other members of her family, should be in jail for agreeing to the conservatorship. She said her situation has left her "depressed" and "traumatised."