Britney Spears is under investigation for allegedly striking her housekeeper during a dispute that occurred at her home in Thousand Oaks, west of downtown Los Angeles, on Monday.

The altercation happened around 10:25 a.m. in which the pop star was said to have slapped the employee's phone out of her hands. According to TMZ, the dispute was over one of the singer's dogs. The female staff had taken the pooch to the vet because there were reportedly issues with the treatment of the pet.

Spears confronted the employee when she got back and they had an argument over the dog's wellness. That was when the embattled star allegedly swiped the phone. The house staff then called deputies to the house and then filed a complaint with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. Capt. Eric Buschow said the worker had reported that "Ms. Spears struck her."

Britney said she doesn’t trust people and also said animals help her to feel calm, how do you think she felt when her beloved dog was taken from her home without her permission? Something that brings her calmness was taken from her safe haven #FreeBritney #BritneySpears — Blover (@luckySGM) August 20, 2021

Deputies immediately went to Spears' home to investigate, where they found out that no one was injured during the dispute. They also tried to get in touch with the singer but she refused to speak to them, which is a given when it comes to a probable legal issue. The Sheriff's Office also confirmed that "there were no injuries" and that it was a "very minor misdemeanour."

However, initial reports from the investigation will reportedly still be forwarded to the District Attorney's Office for consideration. The DA will decide whether to charge Spears with misdeamour battery, which is a criminal offense in California that involves intentional or unlawful physical contact with another person

Spears' attorney Matthew Rosengart called the battery allegations "tabloid fodder." He believes that the housekeeper's report does not warrant further investigation because "anyone can make an accusation."

"This is overblown sensational tabloid fodder — nothing more than a manufactured 'he said she said' regarding a cell phone, with no striking and obviously no injury whatsoever," he said via email sent to Buzzfeed News.

A source with knowledge about the housekeeper's battery allegations claimed the Sheriff's Office has assured Spears that the case will not go anywhere. Rosengart also stressed that the report "should have been closed immediately. "