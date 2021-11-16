Britney Spears is said to be planning out her future with fiancé Sam Asghari and that includes having his baby.

The singer yearns for a daughter this time as she is already a mum to two teen-aged sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, from her past relationship with Kevin Federline. Now that her 13-year conservatorship was formally terminated by a Los Angeles judge last week Friday, she can start mapping out her dreams.

"After 13 years of hell, the scent of freedom has given Britney a new lease of life over the last few months. She's got a newfound sense of hope, which has allowed her to dream of a future away from the constraints of those who've been controlling her for so long – something she thought might never happen," a source told Closer magazine.

The insider added that with the conservatorship gone, Britney is ready to walk down the aisle and marry Asghari, but her "ultimate goal is to have a baby girl." Rumours have it that she wants to try for a baby by the time she turns 40 years old, which is next month.

"She doesn't want to waste another second – she's hell-bent on falling pregnant with her 'little princess' as soon as possible, whatever happens in court. A baby girl will bring her so much joy," the source said.

Britney has stated in court that the conservatorship forbade her to get pregnant and had her use a contraceptive. She claimed her father Jamie, and those involved with her conservatorship refused to have it removed despite her wish to have a baby. They forbade her to have any more children.

Following her court testimony, an unnamed ex-boyfriend said that what "she wants more than anything is a baby girl." Sources likewise claimed that Britney has "made no secret about her longing to have a 'mini-me.'" She reportedly wants to have that mother-daughter bond and loves it that Asghari has three older sisters and is extremely close to his mother. She would not mind having another boy too but "she and Sam will keep going until they get their girl."