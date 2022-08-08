Britney Spears responded to ex-husband Kevin Federline's claims about their sons' allegedly troubled relationship with her. The "Toxic" hitmaker stated she is "saddened" he is publicising family matters.

The wife of Sam Aghari took to social media on Saturday to hit back at her former lover for criticising her. On Instagram, Spears wrote, "It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children."

The songstress added, "As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone...It concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram..it was LONG before Instagram...I gave them everything...Only one word: HURTFUL...I'll say it...My mother told me "You should GIVE them to their dad"...I'm sharing this because I can..Have a good day folks !!!"

Hours later, per The Daily Record, quotes from Federline circulated online. The dancer reportedly said, "I try to explain to them [their sons], 'Look, maybe that's just another way she tries to express herself. But that doesn't take away from the fact of what it does to them. It's tough. I can't imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school."

He furthered, "The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now...It's been a few months since they've seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding."

The shocking comments on Kevin Federline prompted a reaction from Sam Asghari, the present husband of Britney Spears, who angrily hit out at the former dancer. He claimed that Federline had not worked in 15 years and suggested that his motives were financial.

Asghari also challenged Federline's claims that Sean Preston and Jayden James are avowing Britney Spears. He also questioned the timing of Federline's interview, which came nine months since the "Lucky" songstress' conservatorship ended.

The Iranian-American model penned, "Kevin's gravy train will end soon, which probably explains the timing of these hurtful statements. I do not know him personally and have nothing against him aside [from] him trying to vilify my wife."

Sam Asghari also accused Kevin Federline of "siding" with Britney Spears's father, Jamie, who had been granted control of the pop star's financial and personal affairs while she was under her conservatorship.

In his explosive interview with ITV, Federline claimed he thinks the 13-year conservatorship of Britney Spears actually "saved her life." He also said that their sons are struggling with the fact that she poses naked on Instagram.