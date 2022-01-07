Britney Spears celebrated her freedom from her conservatorship on Thursday by posing for photos in the nude and sharing the snaps online.

The "Toxic" singer is still on a celebration streak as she is finally able to regain control of her life following the end of her 13-year conservatorship. She marveled at her newfound freedom in a couple of selfies she shared on Instagram.

The 40-year old wore nothing but a pair of white stockings and a lace choker as she posed completely naked in front of the bathroom mirror. She captioned the photos, "Free woman energy has never felt better." She had an arm wrapped around her chest and added a pink heart and flower emoji to cover her private parts.

This is not the first time she shared her naked photos with her 38.4 million fans. In September last year she also shared a video and several pictures taken from her beach vacation with fiancé Sam Asghari.

The singer posted a photo of her naked chest while wearing only a tiny red bikini bottom. She also posed by the bathtub completely nude and used the same flower emojis to cover her intimate parts.

Spears deactivated the comments on her Instagram but people over at Twitter had mixed reactions to her full frontal naked photos. There were those who supported her with one writing, "So it was okay for paparazzi to take pics of Britney Spears private parts and PUBLISH IT ON MAGAZINES but Britney can't post herself naked without commotion." Another commented, "Britney Spears blessing us with her chaotic naked Instagram energy once again. I love that 4 her."

Meanwhile, others shared their concerns and even worried that she had gone "crazy." One user wrote, "And now for something completely different, here's Naked Crazy Britney Spears because 2022." Another commented, "Wow, I really never thought I'd live to see the day I said, 'Please stop showing me Britney Spears naked...' out loud."

To be clear, Britney Spears can do what the hell she wants, naked pics on Insta, don't care. She went thru hell for more than a decade, and isn't hurting anyone. — Tamidon (@tamidon) January 7, 2022

Aside from enjoying the things she was prohibited to have during her conservatorship, like a glass of red wine, Spears has also been spending more time with her teenage sons. A source claimed that she "is making an effort to see her kids more" and that Asghari also bonds with them.