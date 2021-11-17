Britney Spears blamed both of her parents, Jamie and Lynne, for "degrading" her during the 13-year conservatorship over her, and said they should be in jail for their actions.

The pop-star participated in a Q&A video session on Tuesday, where she was asked a lot of questions about her conservatorship from which she was freed a few days ago. Though she has previously also slammed her father who served as her legal guardian, for the way he controlled her, this was the first time she said her mother should also join him in jail for her role in the entire episode.

"I'm not even mentioning all the bad things they did to me which they should all be in jail for...yes including my church going mother !!!!" the 39-year-old captioned the video. Criticising her parents in the video, she said, "I lived with victims my whole life as a child that's why I got out of my house and I worked for 20 years and worked my a** off."

In the video, Spears also spoke about how her life has changed after the removal of the conservatorship, saying, "I've been on the conservatorship for 13 years. That's a really long time to be in a situation you don't wanna be in. I'm just grateful honestly for each day and being able to have the keys to my car and being able to be independent and feel like a woman."

"Owning an ATM card, seeing cash for the first time, being able to buy candles. It's the little things for us women, but it makes a huge difference," she added.

In the Q&A session, Spears also teased that she might follow in the footsteps of Meghan Markle and Adele and sit down with Oprah Winfrey for a tell-all interview. The "Toxic" hitmaker said, "I might as well do a hint of my thoughts on the gram before I go and set things square on @Oprah. I mean who knows ... I do know how embarrassing it is to share the fact I've never seen cash or wasn't able to drive my car. But honestly it still blows my mind every day I wake up how my family and the conservatorship were able to do what they did to me."

Meanwhile, reports emerged that Spears refused to see her mother after she flew from Louisiana to Los Angeles in a bid to make amends. "A few weeks before the conservatorship ended, Lynne flew to Los Angeles to try to reconnect with Britney. But Britney didn't even let Lynne into her house. She is furious with her. Lynne tried over a number of days to try to visit, but Britney just shut her down," a source told Page Six.

Spears had previously said that the conservatorship that was imposed on her in 2008 after a series of public meltdowns must have been orchestrated by her mother. "My dad is not smart enough to ever think of a conservatorship," the musician had said in an Instagram post, adding to her mother: "You know exactly what you did."

"My dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago ... but what people don't know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea. I will never get those years back. She secretly ruined my life...and yes I will call her and Lou Taylor (her former business manager) out on it...so take your whole 'I have NO IDEA what's going on' attitude and go f*** yourself!!!!" she explained.