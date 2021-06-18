Britney Spears is enjoying the current phase of her life and has no plans of going back to performing on the stage.

The pop-star answered several fan questions in a video she shared on her Instagram account on Friday, which she captioned: "As @shaniatwain says best ... LETS GO GIRLS !!!! It's time to answer more of your questions."

The "Toxic" hitmaker, dressed in a white dress and black choker, started the video by saying, "Okay, so I hear you guys have been writing in and I'm here to answer all of your questions." One of the questions she answered in the video was whether she is "ready to take the stage again."

"Am I going to take the stage? Will I ever take the stage again?" she asked, before answering, "I have no idea."

"I'm having fun right now. I'm in a transition in my life and I'm enjoying myself, so that's it," the 39-year-old explained.

Spears answered two other questions in the video, the first being what's her favourite business trip she ever took, to which she answered Italy, adding that it was when Donatella Versace had flown her there for a stay in her "beautiful villa." The other question was about her shoe size, and the musician revealed that she wears a size 7.

The latest Q&A session comes just two months after she answered the most pressing question by her fans, who have been running an online movement named #FreeBritney demanding the removal of conservatorship over her.

"Am I okay?" the musician quoted the question, before answering, "Yes, I'm totally fine. I'm extremely happy, I have a beautiful home, beautiful children. I'm taking a break right now because I'm enjoying myself." Spears shares sons Jayden James, 14, and Sean Preston, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Britney and Federline have been co-parenting their kids after they agreed to a 70-30 instead of 50-50 custody in 2019. The "Oops!...I Did It Again" songstress, who had a legal guardian placed over her in 2012, only gets 30 percent while Federline enjoys 70 percent custody.

Spears has been dating personal trainer Sam Asghari since they met on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video in 2016.