Britney Spears doesn't want to get rid of the conservatorship which is ending after 12 years but wants it to be on her own terms.

Britney Spears's court-appointed attorney Samuel D. Ingham III filed court papers in Los Angeles on Monday seeking several changes to the conservatorship, which was extended to February 2021 by the court after the "Toxic" hitmaker said she is "strongly opposed" to having her father Jamie Spears as her sole conservator.

In the court documents obtained by People magazine, Britney said she wants a "voluntary" conservatorship, which means she wishes the rights to nominate a conservator of her vast fortune herself. The pop-star said she "strongly prefers to have a qualified corporate fiduciary appointed to serve" as her conservator (a guardian or a protector is appointed by a judge to manage the financial affairs and/or daily life of another due to physical or mental limitations, or old age).

The singer stated that she would like Bessemer Trust Company of California, N.A., a wealth management and investment advisory firm, to be her conservator. She said she wants the trust to have the "power and authorization to pursue opportunities related to professional commitments and activities including but not limited to performing, recording, videos, tours, TV shows, and other similar activities as long as they are approved by the conservator of the person and (her) medical team."

In separate court documents, Britney's mother Lynne Spears supported the nomination of Bessemer Trust Company as the conservator over her daughter's finances.

Meanwhile, in a court filing on Wednesday, the 38-year-old requested the case to be made open to the public, while expressing gratitude for the immense support she has received from her fans regarding the conservatorship. Though the papers did not directly mention the "#FreeBritney" movement that was launched by her fans demanding the removal of the conservatorship over her, it stated: "At this point in her life when she is trying to regain some measure of personal autonomy, Britney welcomes and appreciates the informed support of her many fans."

A 12-year conservatorship was implemented on the mother-of-two in 2008 after she had a series of public meltdowns. She had famously shaved her head and attacked a paparazzo's car with an umbrella in 2007 before receiving treatment at various rehab facilities. Her fans started a #FreeBritney movement as the end of the conservatorship neared, claiming that her movements are being controlled by her father.

The campaign's Change.org petition has amassed more than 107,500 signatures in the past year and garnered celebrity support, including from Miley Cyrus, Ariel Winter, Ruby Rose, and Paris Hilton. Jamie Spears rebuked the movement that painted him as a villain and called it a "joke" and "conspiracy theory."

"All these conspiracy theorists don't know anything. The world doesn't have a clue. It's up to the court of California to decide what's best for my daughter. It's no one else's business," the 68-year-old told Page Six.