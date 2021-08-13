Britney Spears is looking forward to that day when her father, Jamie Spears, is legally removed as conservator of her estate.

The singer took to Instagram on Thursday to share a compilation of her dancing videos. She talked about having her freedom as she analysed her dance moves. In the caption she wrote, "Letting go is freedom" and "You can tell when I turn but hopefully I will let go thoroughly and follow through soon." She included an emoji of a dove which is a symbol of peace and innocence.

Britney followed her post with an artistic drawing of a woman's back, with flowers and a butterfly adorned on her hair and back. A fan commented, "We're one step closer to your freedom!!!!! #FREEBRITNEY."

The singer's posts come hours after her dad Jaime agreed to resign as conservator of her estate and offered to work with the court on an orderly transition to somebody new. In legal papers filed on Thursday and obtained by TMZ, his lawyer wrote, "There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate and it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears' best interests."

However, Jamie, who has allegedly been the victim of "unjustified attacks," does "not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interest." Thus, he has made the decision to step down from the role as Britney has strongly petitioned for with the court.

His lawyer continued, "So, even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter's new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator." The documents concluded, "Regardless of his formal title, Mr. Spears will always be Ms. Spears' father, he will always love her unconditionally, and he will always look out for her best interests."

Britney's lawyer Mathew Rosengart is pleased with Jamie's decision to step down and called it "vindication" for the singer. Her mother, Lynne, also said she is "pleased Jamie has agreed to step down" and shared that she has "accomplished what she set out to do" when she entered into the conservatorship nearly three years ago, and that was to protect her daughter.