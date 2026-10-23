Britt McHenry, a former ESPN reporter turned Trump administration press adviser, has found herself at the centre of another public confrontation after footage emerged showing her throwing a drink towards spectators during an NBA game.

The incident has renewed attention on her controversial broadcasting career, including an infamous 2015 confrontation with a towing company employee that resulted in her suspension from ESPN.

Inside Britt McHenry's NBA Drink-Throwing Clash

The confrontation unfolded on Wednesday, 21 October, during the Washington Wizards' game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. According to Page Six, McHenry, 40, attended the game with a male friend and was seated near spectators who were allegedly behaving obnoxiously.

A source claimed one spectator began heckling Bucks player Kyle Kuzma, making insulting remarks about his fiancée, model Winnie Harlow. McHenry reportedly intervened, telling the spectator to 'ease up,' before the confrontation escalated.

The source alleged that the man directed misogynistic remarks towards McHenry and threw a drink at her, prompting her to retaliate. Footage obtained by TMZ shows a spectator throwing a beverage towards McHenry before she picks up a cup and throws it back.

Spectators subsequently booed as she left the seating area, with McHenry appearing to blow kisses towards the crowd. Page Six reported that both McHenry and the spectator were escorted out. However, sources close to McHenry told TMZ she left voluntarily.

From ESPN Reporter to Trump Press Adviser

McHenry is an American journalist and television commentator whose career has spanned sports broadcasting, political commentary and government communications. She graduated from Stetson University before earning a master's degree from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.

McHenry became widely recognised through her work as an ESPN correspondent, covering sporting events and reporting from Washington. After leaving ESPN in 2017, she moved into political commentary, appearing on Fox News and Fox Nation. She subsequently worked at Fox 5 in Washington before taking up a press adviser position with the US State Department under Trump's administration.

Britt McHenry's Infamous 2015 ESPN Scandal

McHenry previously attracted widespread criticism in April 2015 when footage showed her berating an employee at Advanced Towing in Arlington, Virginia, after her vehicle was towed. The recording captured McHenry making disparaging remarks about the employee's education, occupation and appearance.

At one point, she told the employee, 'Lose some weight, baby girl.'

ESPN subsequently suspended McHenry for one week following the video's release. She publicly apologised at the time, acknowledging that she had made insulting remarks during the confrontation.

McHenry remained with ESPN until 2017, when she was laid off amid wider staffing cuts.

Britt McHenry Defended ESPN Video

Years later, McHenry revisited the controversy on her podcast, Pump the Brakes, claiming the footage had been 'highly edited' and 'highly doctored.'

She also questioned the backlash, saying she did not consider the video particularly significant while acknowledging responsibility for her behaviour. The comments resurfaced alongside reports of her latest confrontation.

Representatives for McHenry and the State Department declined to comment when contacted by Page Six. Representatives for Capital One Arena, the Bucks and the Wizards had not immediately responded to the publication's enquiries.