A judge described Katie Price as a 'dangerous witness' with a 'personal agenda' after her former husband, Kieran Hayler, was acquitted of raping and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl at Lewes Crown Court.

Hayler, 39, was found not guilty of three counts of rape, one count of sexual assault and four alternative counts of sexual activity with a child. The jury returned its verdicts on Thursday, 22 October 2026, after deliberating for 14 hours and 55 minutes over allegations relating to West Sussex in 2016, when he was married to Price.

Judge Mark van der Zwart made the comments after Hayler's defence unsuccessfully applied to have the jury discharged following Price's evidence. The judge warned jurors to disregard an inappropriate statement she had made, but ruled that discharging the jury was unlikely to prevent similar problems at a retrial.

Judge Criticises Price's Evidence

Defence barrister Arlette Piercy argued that Price's testimony had created an 'overwhelming tsunami of prejudice' and accused her of a 'premeditated attempt to bring down this trial.' Prosecutor Ryan Richter disputed the application, suggesting Price had 'lost control.'

Judge van der Zwart described Price as a witness who was 'liable to say something prejudicial given half a chance.' He said she had failed to follow directions to answer the questions put to her and had introduced allegations about Hayler's alleged behaviour towards other women and girls.

The judge said Price's evidence created repeated opportunities for her to introduce irrelevant and prejudicial material. He also stressed that a witness' personal opinions about a defendant's guilt or innocence did not determine the jury's decision.

Price denied being 'angry and vengeful' towards Hayler. During the trial, she said she was shocked by the allegations against her former husband.

Hayler Disputes Alleged Smear Campaign

Hayler wept as he was told he could leave the dock following the verdicts. Speaking outside court alongside his mother, Wendy Hayler, he thanked family and friends for supporting him through what he called 'five years of absolute hell.'

He said he was grateful to the jury for its consideration and wanted to be left in peace to rebuild his life and spend time with his family.

Kieran Hayler cleared of raping 13-year-old girl, after accusing ex-Katie Price of ‘set up’ pic.twitter.com/ppMpk3fZwO — The Sun (@TheSun) October 22, 2026

During the trial, Hayler denied the allegations and claimed they formed part of a smear campaign by Price following the breakdown of their relationship. The couple separated in 2018 and divorced in 2021. Price denied seeking revenge against him.

The court heard that Hayler had photographed messages between Price and the complainant in 2017. In the exchanges, Price referred to claims that Hayler had kissed the teenager and said she would make her 'a little star.' Hayler told the court he suspected Price was coaching the girl. Price described the phrase as a figure of speech.

Police To Consider Next Steps

Sussex Police said after the acquittals that officers would consult the complainant, witnesses and partner agencies before determining what action, if any, should follow.

The verdicts conclude the criminal trial, with Hayler acquitted of all charges. The judge's criticism concerned Price's conduct while giving evidence and the risk of prejudice during proceedings. It was not a finding that the complainant had fabricated the allegations.