Former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom has accused the WNBA of preventing him from sitting in seats he had already purchased after a confrontation with security officials at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The incident unfolded on Wednesday, 21 October 2026, during Game 3 of the WNBA Finals between the Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries. Freedom claimed he was removed from the venue, although arena officials said they had offered him a private luxury suite for his protection.

The disagreement marked the second time this season that Freedom had been unable to watch a WNBA game through to its conclusion.

Freedom Refuses Luxury Suite Despite Security Offer

I just got kicked out of a @WNBA game for the second time in a row for supporting WOMEN!



Let that sink in, AMERICA! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/nNmwa9U4xn — Enes Kanter FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) October 22, 2026

Freedom shared footage on his official X account showing a confrontation with security personnel over his seating arrangements.

In the video, an official informed him that entering the arena required agreeing to watch the game from a designated private suite.

Freedom objected, insisting that he should be allowed to occupy the seat he had purchased.

'I purchased tickets, right?' he asked, before explaining that he simply wanted to sit in his original seat.

He later accused the league of removing him because of his public stance on women's basketball.

'I just got kicked out of a WNBA game for the second time in a row for supporting WOMEN!' Freedom wrote on X.

However, the claim that his views motivated the decision has not been independently established.

Arena Says Safety Concerns Prompted Seating Change

State Farm Arena offered a different explanation, saying the arrangement followed concerns Freedom himself had raised about his personal safety.

In a statement issued before the game, officials said Freedom had contacted federal, state, and local authorities, alongside the WNBA and Atlanta Dream, about attending the Finals.

Following consultations with league representatives, team ownership and security personnel, officials designated a private luxury suite as his viewing location.

The arrangement included additional security, while state police assigned an officer to Freedom at his request.

An arena representative subsequently confirmed that Freedom rejected the alternative seating arrangement.

The distinction is significant because the dispute concerned his refusal to accept the designated suite, rather than an independently confirmed league-wide ban.

Previous WNBA Ejection Adds to Controversy

Freedom's confrontation followed an earlier incident involving the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever in August.

He was ejected following a heated verbal exchange with Sky guard Natasha Cloud and subsequently received an indefinite ban from Chicago's home arena.

The WNBA did not impose a league-wide ban following that incident.

Freedom has also attracted attention for his public statements about transgender athletes competing in women's basketball.

He previously announced plans to enter the WNBA Draft alongside former NBA player Royce White, with both claiming to identify as women.

However, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert subsequently confirmed that neither player was eligible under the league's rules.

Freedom said his latest appearance was partly inspired by Golden State player Gabby Williams, who had expressed support for transgender athletes participating in the competition.

The dispute therefore unfolded against an existing disagreement involving Freedom, league officials and players.

For Freedom, the issue was whether purchasing a ticket entitled him to occupy his chosen seat.

For arena officials, the decision centred on security arrangements they considered necessary.

Neither account establishes that the WNBA imposed a new league-wide ban on Freedom.