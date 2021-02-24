Brooke Shields made a surprise announcement on Sunday, stating that she broke her femur so she needs to relearn how to walk again.

The 55-year-old "Pretty Baby" star is in the hospital as she receives treatment for her broken leg. She confirmed this in a video she shared on Instagram that showed her in a hospital gown and walking on crutches. She is walking slowly but surely without exerting too much pressure on her injured leg, which she fondly called "bad boy."

"Broke my femur," she wrote in the caption.

"Beginning to mend. No matter what your challenge is, make a positive choice, for yourself, to move forward. #BeginningisNow," she added.

In the video, Shields can be heard speaking with a medical professional as she practiced walking down the hallway. "Crutches come first," the person said.

"The Blue Lagoon" star then talked about needing to put only "20 percent weight" on her bad leg as she counted her steps. She also said "sorry" when she realised that she dragged her leg.

"The goal is to bend your knee each time like a little bit, just so you're not dragging it or hitching up your hip, correct?" she said.

Shields did not say how she injured her femur. But her determination and optimism gained her praise and messages of love and support from her friends and fans.

"Ouch!!! Speedy recovery! You're one of the strongest gals I know," actor Debi Mazar commented on her video while Kyle Richards told her to "get better soon."

"Brooke! So sorry! Courage...it's in your blood," actress Glenn Close chimed in.

"I know you will heal so quickly. The Force is strong in you, my friend! "Flashdance" star Jennifer Beals added while Sharon Stone offered to bring her food if she is "home out west."

Shields' representative has yet to comment on her injury. It is likely though that she broke her femur during one of her home workouts. The actress has been spending the pandemic getting in shape. She has even been sharing videos of her workout routines on social media. She said her workout is more of a rehab process in preparation for a full knee replacement surgery.