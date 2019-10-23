Brooklyn Beckham's mysterious love life has made headlines again, as he was spotted with a mystery blonde earlier this month, despite reports of him dating actress Phoebe Torrance.

The 20-year-old was spotted spending time with the mystery blonde at a mansion party in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles. While Brooklyn Beckham was dressed down in an all-black ensemble with a thick woolly hat, the girl was wearing a short dress underneath an oversize yellow racing jacket, reports Daily Mail.

The pictures are in contradiction to the earlier reports of the aspiring photographer dating brunette actress Phoebe Torrance, five years older to him. The latter in the past reportedly worked as a lookalike of his mother, Victoria Beckham.

According to The Sun, the Instagram star has been teased by friends about terrifying similarity between his mother Victoria and love interest Phoebe.

"Bizarrely though, from a certain angle, she does look terrifyingly like his mother, Victoria. A few of his friends have teased him about it but Brooklyn is adamant that there is nothing 'Oedipal' about it - or words to that effect," a source told the outlet.

Torrance has herself also confessed that she did a few jobs as Victoria Beckham's lookalike in her early modelling days to help fund her university course. Torrance is the daughter of Ryder Cup golf hero Sam.

However, if the latest outing with the mystery blonde is indeed what it was interpreted as, no one can say for sure who Brooklyn is dating. The confusing reports just come two months after his split from model Hana Cross, following a nine-month relationship.

Brooklyn and Hana were practically inseparable for a year, but the breakup was ugly considering security was called in to separate them after a very public argument at Cannes. However, that chapter is closed now since pictures of Hana's PDA with a new man in Malibu have gone viral. In the pictures, the duo was seen smooching while their pals watched on, in a car parking outside trendy eatery, Nobu.