A 30-year-old woman has died after being struck by a New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY) garbage truck while crossing a street in Brooklyn, raising fresh concerns about pedestrian safety at busy intersections.

The collision happened at approximately 6:40 pm on Wednesday, 28 October, at Bay Parkway and Cropsey Avenue in the Bath Beach neighbourhood. Police said the truck was turning right when it struck the woman as she crossed the road.

Emergency medical services took the victim to NYU Langone Hospital with severe traumatic injuries, but she was pronounced dead. Her identity had not been released pending notification of her family.

The 41-year-old truck driver remained at the scene. No arrests had been reported, and police were investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision.

Fatal Crash Highlights Dangers at Busy Intersection

The incident has renewed attention on the risks pedestrians face when large commercial vehicles turn at urban intersections. Garbage trucks have substantial blind spots, and their size and turning radius can make it difficult for drivers to see people crossing alongside them.

Police have not established publicly whether the woman had the pedestrian signal or whether any traffic violations contributed to the crash. Investigators will need to determine the truck's movements and the circumstances immediately before impact.

The collision occurred along a corridor where city officials have already begun work on safety improvements. The project includes dedicated bus lanes, upgraded pedestrian ramps, median islands and curb extensions designed to reduce conflicts between vehicles and pedestrians.

City officials said four people were killed in traffic crashes along the corridor between 2021 and 2025, while another 26 suffered serious injuries. The latest death occurred amid longstanding concerns about protecting people crossing the roads.

Similar Fatal Crashes Involving Sanitation Trucks

The Brooklyn tragedy follows another fatal collision involving a sanitation truck in New York earlier this year. On 29 March, 19-year-old Nishath Jannath was struck and killed by a private garbage truck at Roosevelt Avenue and 62nd Street in Woodside, Queens, while crossing the street.

The driver, Mayra Cruz, was arrested in June and charged with offences including failure to yield to a pedestrian resulting in injury and failure to use due care resulting in serious injury. The case illustrated how investigations into fatal truck collisions can continue for months after the initial incident.

Another fatal crash occurred in Brooklyn in October 2022, when an 81-year-old woman was struck by a garbage truck turning left at 85th Street and 15th Avenue. The incident highlighted the risks posed by turning heavy vehicles in residential neighbourhoods.

Although these cases involved different circumstances, they underline the dangers pedestrians face when sharing busy streets with large commercial vehicles.

Investigation Continues as Safety Concerns Grow

New York's Vision Zero programme seeks to reduce traffic deaths through street redesigns, enforcement and measures intended to protect vulnerable road users. However, collisions involving turning vehicles remain a persistent challenge.

Improved visibility, safer junction layouts and greater driver awareness can help reduce the risk, particularly where pedestrians and heavy vehicles cross paths.

In the latest case, investigators must establish whether the truck driver's actions, road conditions or other factors contributed to the woman's death. Police have not announced any criminal charges, and responsibility for the collision has not been established.