A Lancashire joiner who lost two fingers in a workplace saw accident weeks before he became a father has been awarded a seven-figure settlement after a four-year legal battle but says he will be paying the price for the accident forever.

Chris Pawson, 38, said he was asked to complete an urgent job in February 2022 and used a circular saw that, according to the reported account of the incident, had not been properly set up by the previous worker. A piece of timber became trapped and pulled his right hand towards the blade.

The settlement, achieved through Express Solicitors after a four-year legal battle, follows an initial low settlement offer from the company's insurers.

Devastating Impact on Financial and Family Life

The timing of the accident exacerbated the family's crisis, occurring just weeks before Pawson's partner, Bryony, gave birth. Pawson reportedly received two months' pay after the accident, while his inability to return to joinery left his family facing financial pressure.

Aside from the financial strain of mortgage arrears, the psychological toll proved damaging for the new father. Pawson recalled that after it happened, he could not even hold his baby, which devastated him. He reiterated that until someone had lived it, they could not know how much they relied on their hands for everything.

He also noted that his partner had to do everything for him and do most things around the house while looking after their new baby. The situation left him feeling useless during a critical family milestone.

The Legal Battle and Corporate Pushback

Express Solicitors launched legal action to secure interim payments to keep the family housed and fund necessary private corrective surgeries. During his recovery, Pawson suffered further complications, including a ruptured tendon requiring private repair.

His legal team resisted initial attempts by the defence to settle the case for a lower sum while the family was vulnerable. Express Solicitors Partner Nicola Simmons emphasised that the injury was entirely preventable.

She stated that one rushed job using faulty equipment cost him a career he loved and should never have happened. She also added that workplaces must do more to verify equipment safety. BGS Projects Ltd has been contacted for comment regarding the safety failures.

Bionic Rehabilitation and a Career Transition

Following a four-year legal battle, he secured an undisclosed seven-figure settlement that has given him access to cutting-edge bionic prosthetics from America. Pawson said the prosthetic options available to him through the NHS did not meet his needs, prompting him to pursue specialist devices sourced from the United States.

The funds secured three specialist prostheses, including an MCP Driver for daily tasks like typing and driving, a Grip Lock for heavy lifting, and hyper-realistic silicone fingers for social settings.

Though Pawson still experiences chronic pain requiring daily compression and heated gloves, the settlement has stabilised his family's long-term future. Forced to abandon active carpentry, Pawson has transitioned into education.

He now works as a resource assistant at Blackpool and the Fylde College, where he originally trained, mentoring over 150 construction students and advising them on machinery risks.