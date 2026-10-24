Seven people have been reported missing after a building under construction collapsed in Nairobi's Eastleigh district on Friday, 23 October 2026. Rescue teams are searching the rubble amid concerns about people who may have been inside occupied ground-floor and basement shops.

The collapse struck a busy commercial and residential area of the Kenyan capital. Videos shared online showed the structure falling rapidly, sending clouds of dust across nearby streets.

Authorities said 11 shops on the ground floor and in the basement were occupied when the building collapsed. However, the whereabouts of the seven missing people had not been established, and officials had not confirmed how the structure failed.

The incident has raised questions about construction safety and the enforcement of building regulations in Nairobi. The building was unfinished, yet parts of the property were reportedly being used for commercial purposes.

According to reporting by Kenya's Daily Nation on 24 October, rescue teams faced concerns that using excavators could affect the oxygen supply to people potentially trapped beneath the debris. Emergency workers were proceeding cautiously as the search continued.

Construction Workers Escape Nairobi Building Collapse as Search Continues

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said 67 construction workers were at the site when the building collapsed. Of those, 66 escaped unharmed, while one sustained injuries.

The figures distinguished the construction workforce from the seven people separately reported missing. Authorities were still working to locate those unaccounted for as emergency personnel searched through the wreckage.

Rescuers faced the challenge of removing debris while avoiding further risks to anyone who might have survived. Reports indicated that excavator operations were paused amid concerns about conditions beneath the rubble.

The operation involved multiple emergency and government agencies. These included the Kenya Defence Forces, National Police Service, Nairobi City County Government, National Youth Service and Kenya Red Cross.

The collapse also renewed concerns about the safety of buildings in Nairobi, where questions about construction standards and regulatory oversight have surfaced following previous incidents.

However, the cause of this collapse remained unknown. Officials cautioned against reaching conclusions about the building's structural integrity before investigations established what happened.

Occupied Shops Raise Questions Over Nairobi Building Approvals

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja said the collapsed building lacked an occupation certificate, which is required before a building can be occupied. His statement raised questions about the circumstances in which businesses were operating inside the unfinished structure.

A separate report by Kenya Broadcasting Corporation on 24 October said an application for a proposed 15-storey building with a basement had not been approved. The precise regulatory circumstances therefore require careful examination, rather than assumptions about which requirements were met.

Kenya's National Construction Authority identified the developer, contractor, architect and structural engineer listed in its records for the project. The authority's identification of those parties does not establish that any individual or company caused or contributed to the collapse.

The investigation will need to establish the circumstances surrounding the failure and whether any construction or regulatory requirements were breached. No individual or organisation should be treated as responsible before the evidence supports such a conclusion.

The immediate priority remains the search for the seven missing people. Their whereabouts and condition had not been confirmed in the available reports, while rescue workers continued efforts to reach areas buried beneath the rubble.

The collapse has placed renewed attention on the relationship between construction safety, building approvals and the enforcement of occupancy requirements. For families awaiting news, however, the most urgent question remains whether those missing can be found.