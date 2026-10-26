A suspected drunk driver allegedly struck several cyclists during a self-coordinated Halloween ride in Montclair, California, on Saturday night, 24 October, killing two people and injuring two others, according to police and local media reports.

Police said the Halloween ride was independently organised by the cyclists and was not sponsored by the city of Montclair.

The crash happened around 10:39 pm at the intersection of Kingsley Street and Tudor Avenue in Montclair, San Bernardino County, according to the Montclair Police Department.

The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Valentin Alberto Rodriguez of Montclair, was arrested at his home near the scene of the crash four hours after the incident.

The tragedy has sent shockwaves through the local community and intensified scrutiny surrounding regional traffic safety, hit-and-run offences, and the vulnerabilities faced by alternative transit groups on roadways.

The Collision and its Immediate Toll

The cyclists were riding east on Kingsley Street when a westbound vehicle struck a group of about 30 riders. Footage from the scene showed bicycles and scattered vehicle debris on the roadway.

One of the cyclists was pronounced dead at the scene, while two others were rushed to a regional hospital where one subsequently succumbed to their injuries. Police said the second cyclist died in hospital at about 1:19 am on Sunday, several hours after the initial collision.

The surviving rider remains hospitalised in stable condition but with significant injuries. A fourth cyclist also sustained a minor head laceration, but they declined further medical treatment at the scene.

While local witnesses indicated the large group was participating in an organised Halloween-themed community ride, the police department has withheld the identities of the deceased and injured victims, pending formal notification of the families.

Flight and Apprehension of the Suspect

Following the initial impact, police said the driver failed to stop to render aid or exchange information with the riders and fled the scene. Police said witnesses helped investigators locate Rodriguez at his residence near the crash site.

He was arrested at approximately 2:40 am on Sunday, 25 October, about four hours after the collision.

Rodriguez was booked at the West Valley Detention Center on suspicion of driving under the influence causing injury or death, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of at least 0.08 per cent and causing injury or death, felony hit-and-run involving death or permanent serious injury, and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, according to police.

Community Outrage and Ongoing Investigation

The collision left community residents and members of the cycling group distressed as emergency responders dealt with the aftermath. News outlets like KTLA broadcast graphic scene footage of the aftermath of the incident, illustrating the vulnerability of cyclists sharing roads with other motor vehicles.

One distraught citizen at the scene emphasised the profound collective shock gripping the municipality, saying it was really tragic. They added there were a lot of families gathered there and emotions were running wild.

Multiple records indicate the ongoing traffic investigation is currently being handled by the Montclair Police Department, which has urged anyone possessing secondary surveillance footage or information concerning the collision to contact investigators.