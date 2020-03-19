Brooks Laich is making good use of the social distancing needed in wake of the rapid spread of novel coronavirus, by honing his cooking skills and making his wife Julianne Hough happy with early breakfast.

Brooks Laich and Julianne Hough who have been going through a rough patch in their marriage, are now spending time together in self-isolation. After sharing tutorials of home workouts as all the gyms are closed, the podcaster took to Instagram to post about his culinary adventure on Wednesday.

In a series of videos that the 36-year-old uploaded on Instagram stories, he can be seen displaying his ingredients, before presenting a drool-worthy breakfast of pancakes, bacon, and scrambled eggs to his wife.

"You guys, I'm using this social distancing time to work on a magical skill. I'm getting better at cooking breakfast," the ice-hockey star says, adding: "So today we have pancakes, we have smoked salmon, I'm going to make some scrambled eggs and some turkey bacon and some tea. And I already have the table set."

The NHL player said that he is "working on the skill of making a fantastic breakfast," and invited his followers to "come over" to hang at their house and have the "world's most amazing breakfast" served by chef Brooks.

The athlete then begins his "skill training," telling his followers that the most important things to remember are to have clean fresh ingredients on hand and to "prep, prep, prep." Showing off his own preparation of sliced fruit for the pancakes, vegetables for the eggs, and Sriracha sauce as his "wife likes it on top of the eggs," Laich said: "I'm freaking ready to go. This is gonna be the breakfast of all time."

And while Laich messed up the first four pancakes, he managed to get everything done by the time Hough came down from shower. "Oh, look at you!" said the "Footloose" actress, wearing a long white dress and wet hair, adding: "Woah, woah, woah."

Though the couple, who tied the knot in July 2017 after three years of dating, appears adorably closed during their public sightings, speculations of troubles in their marriage started after Hough was spotted without her wedding ring on multiple occasions, even though Laich was wearing his. A source told People that though Hough still loves her husband, and she has become a "completely different person."