Brooks Laich has not yet given up on his marriage with Julianne Hough.

The ice hockey star wants to make things work after the two hit a rough patch in their relationship, reports People magazine quoting multiple sources.

"If it was up to Brooks, he would stay married. And he is obviously still hoping things will work out with Jules," a source told the outlet, adding that Laich "keeps holding on" even though Julianne Hough has already set her own life that she seems happy with.

"Friends are encouraging him to take care of himself," the source further said about the 36-year-old.

Speculations of trouble in paradise started when the "Footloose" actress was spotted without her wedding ring co-hosting NBC's "New Year's Eve" with Carson Daly, as well as in her Instagram stories. Meanwhile, Brooks Laich was sharing cryptic posts on Instagram that spoke about him moving onto a "new stage" in his life, and him being interested in exploring "more about intimacy and sexuality."

Days after the rumours started, the duo were spotted sharing a loving embrace when the actress picked up her husband at the Hollywood Burbank Airport earlier this month, hinting that the couple remains close despite the circumstances. And even though the 31-year-old actress chose not to wear her wedding ring, Laich was wearing his, clearly ready to give their marriage another chance.

People earlier reported quoting its source that the reason for their separation is the "Dancing With the Stars" alum becoming a completely different person than she was at the time of their marriage.

"Julianne wants to become a new age, free-spirit, no boundaries guru, and she is living her life by this sort of 'no limits, no rules' mantra, and that doesn't vibe with being a wife. It's still complicated because she loves Brooks and she always will — she just thinks she is a completely different person than she was when she married him," the source said.

Amid the marital woes, Laich confessed at the iHeart Radio Podcast Awards in Los Angeles on Friday that men "might be afraid to be vulnerable."

"Our emotions are real and we're in it with our partner, our friend, whatever. And I think that's vulnerability that men maybe don't show enough. It's okay to say 'I don't know,' it's okay to say 'I'm scared too,'" the NHL player said. He also spoke about how his wife inspired him to want to explore new areas in his life and he has her full support.

Hough and Laich tied the knot in July 2017. The couple was trying to get pregnant via invitro fertilization last year. Their marriage made the headlines in August 2019 when Hough came out of the closet and revealed she had shared that she is "not straight" with her husband as well, who completely supported her in response.