A 24-year-old man named Andy Cash has been charged with the murders of his two sisters and his brother in Tallaght, Dublin.

Lisa Cash, 18, and eight-year-old twins Christy and Chelsea Cawley, were stabbed to death in their home on Rossfield Avenue in the early hours of Sunday morning. She was looking after her siblings when a man entered their house and attacked them.

The twins were thrown out of the window of the house after the attack, while their sister was found lying at the bottom of the stairs. Another 14-year-old brother is still in the hospital with serious injuries.

The victims' older brother, Andy Cash, was arrested for the murders of his siblings on Sunday evening. He appeared before a local court on Monday and did not utter a word during the proceedings. When he was charged with the murders in court, Cash only responded by saying "no comments" to each one.

Defence solicitor Waheed Mudah requested a psychological assessment and solitary confinement for his client, according to a BBC report.

But Judge Patricia McNamara said that only the prisoner governor can take a call on solitary confinement. She, however, said that she would note that Cash was seeking a psychological assessment.

Judge McNamara granted Cash free legal aid and remanded him in custody. He is to appear again by video link at Cloverhill District Court on September 9.

The triple murder has shocked the locals in Tallaght. A vigil was held for the departed souls in the suburb on Monday evening. The visibly shaken mother also joined the vigil and was being comforted by those around her.

"There's no adequate number of words that's going to put people's hearts and minds at rest at the moment... an act like this is unnatural. It really is unnatural and it's an evil act and that will have its lasting effects on people's hearts and minds for a time to come," said the local priest.

Meanwhile, police have again appealed to the public to provide any information they might have about the incident.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Rossfield Avenue in the early hours of Sunday morning - 12.30 am. If they haven't spoken to Garda already, they should contact my colleagues in Tallaght," said Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.