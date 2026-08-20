Bruce Willis has made a rare public appearance at his daughter Tallulah Willis' wedding, offering an emotional glimpse of the Die Hard star as he continues to live with frontotemporal dementia.

The Hollywood actor was featured in photographs from Tallulah's wedding to Justin Acee, which took place on 8 August at the Willis family home in Hailey, Idaho. The wedding marked an especially meaningful occasion for the family, with Bruce pictured sharing a tender moment with his daughter and new son-in-law.

Tallulah later shared the photograph on social media, describing it as 'a tender moment with my dad and Justin at the start of wedding weekend.' The appearance has attracted attention because Willis has largely stayed out of the public spotlight since his health struggles became known.

Bruce Willis' Health Battle

Willis, 71, was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023 after initially being diagnosed with aphasia the previous year.

The condition has affected his ability to communicate and prompted the actor to step back from his career and public appearances. Since then, his family has remained closely involved in caring for him and sharing occasional updates about his condition.

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Tallulah has previously spoken openly about the emotional impact of her father's diagnosis and what it could mean for important milestones in her life.

In an essay for Vogue, she recalled attending a wedding in 2021, before her father's diagnosis was publicly announced, and suddenly realising that she might never experience the traditional moment of having her father give a speech about her at her own wedding.

'I would never get that moment, my dad speaking about me in adulthood at my wedding,' she wrote. She described the realisation as devastating and said she left the dinner table and cried outside.

Her wedding to Acee ultimately gave her a different kind of cherished memory with her father.

Tallulah Willis Celebrates Her Wedding With Family

Tallulah and Acee exchanged vows surrounded by friends and family, with her father present for the special occasion. Reflecting on the ceremony, Tallulah told Vogue that she had been focused on her husband-to-be as they exchanged rings.

'My eyes were glued on the man across from me,' she said, recalling the emotional moment. The celebrations also included a surprise arranged by Tallulah's mother, Demi Moore.

During the wedding, Tallulah was stunned when a recording from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin began playing. Martin had reportedly created a special recording for the newlyweds, opening with the words, 'Tallulah and Justin, walking down the aisle...'

The unexpected gesture was particularly meaningful for Tallulah, who has long been a fan of Coldplay and had even selected one of the band's songs for her wedding.

While the wedding was ultimately about Tallulah and Acee beginning their life together, Bruce Willis's presence made the occasion especially poignant for the family. For Tallulah, having her father there was also a powerful reminder that, despite the challenges brought by his dementia diagnosis, important family milestones can still be shared together.

The photographs from the wedding offer fans a rare glimpse of Willis surrounded by the people closest to him, as his family continues to support him away from the Hollywood spotlight.