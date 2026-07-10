Bruce Willis remains alive, with his wife, Emma Heming Willis, offering a reassuring update on the beloved actor's condition as he marked his 71st birthday. Although the Die Hard star continues to live with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), Emma says he is still able to connect meaningfully with his family despite the progression of the disease.

The update comes as online searches for 'Is Bruce Willis still alive?' continue to trend, reflecting ongoing public concern for the retired Hollywood icon following his dementia diagnosis. Emma has used recent interviews and social media posts to clarify misconceptions about Bruce's condition while encouraging support for dementia research and caregivers.

'You Just Learn to Adapt'

Speaking about her husband's condition, Emma explained that while Bruce has lost much of his ability to communicate verbally, he remains emotionally and physically present with those closest to him.

She said: 'He's still very much present in his body.'

Emma added that Bruce continues to share meaningful moments with her and their daughters, even if those interactions now look different from before his diagnosis.

'He has a way of connecting with me, our children... it's still very beautiful and meaningful. It's just different. You just learn how to adapt.'

Does Bruce Willis Know He Has Dementia?

Read more Bruce Willis Dementia Update: Emma Heming Reveals Star Still Recognises Family In Latest Health News Bruce Willis Dementia Update: Emma Heming Reveals Star Still Recognises Family In Latest Health News

Emma has also revealed that Bruce is unaware of his diagnosis because of a neurological condition known as anosognosia, which prevents some people with brain disorders from recognising that they are ill.

During an appearance on the Conversations with Cam podcast, she explained: 'Bruce never connected the dots.'

She described the situation as both 'a blessing and a curse', adding that she is grateful he does not fully understand the extent of his illness because it spares him additional emotional distress.

What Type of Dementia Does Bruce Willis Have?

Bruce was first diagnosed with aphasia in 2022, prompting his retirement from acting. In February 2023, his family announced that doctors had identified frontotemporal dementia, commonly known as FTD.

Unlike Alzheimer's disease, the form of FTD affecting Bruce primarily impacts language rather than memory.

Addressing a common misconception, Emma recently said: 'When people say, "Does Bruce still know who you are?" Well, he does because he doesn't have Alzheimer's; he has FTD.'

She explained that Bruce still recognises his loved ones, including their daughters and his three daughters with former wife Demi Moore.

How Has Bruce Willis' Family Supported Him?

Bruce's blended family has remained united throughout his illness.

Emma regularly shares updates to raise awareness of frontotemporal dementia, while Demi Moore and the couple's daughters frequently post messages celebrating Bruce on birthdays and other special occasions.

For Bruce's 71st birthday, Emma encouraged supporters to donate to the Emma & Bruce Willis Fund, which aims to raise awareness of FTD, support scientific research and assist caregivers facing similar challenges. Demi Moore and daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah also shared family photographs and heartfelt tributes celebrating the actor's life and legacy.

Although Bruce Willis stepped away from acting several years ago, he continues to receive an outpouring of support from fans across the UK and around the world. Emma's latest update has reassured many that, despite the devastating effects of frontotemporal dementia, the actor remains surrounded by love and continues to share meaningful connections with the people closest to him.