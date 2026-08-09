Tallulah Willis has married musician Justin Acee in an intimate ceremony in Sun Valley, Idaho, wearing a custom Balenciaga gown that took 712 hours to create. The 32-year-old writer and artist, the youngest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, exchanged vows with Acee on Saturday 8 August in a wedding described as a private affair surrounded by close family.

The couple, who began dating in 2023, announced their engagement over the 2024 Christmas holidays. They chose to return to Idaho, a state where the Willis family has long spent time, for what has been described as an intimate ceremony.

From Online Bargains to a Couture One-off

Speaking to Vogue at her final fitting in Los Angeles a week before the wedding, Tallulah joked with sisters Rumer and Scout about how her dress search began on the bargain end of the internet. Scout recalled her sending Etsy wedding dress links just six months earlier, but the search then took an unexpected turn.

Balenciaga's creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli agreed to design a one-of-a-kind gown for Tallulah, with Demi Moore's long-time stylist Brad Goreski helping to compile references for the couture team. Tallulah said she felt 'almost out of body' trying on the dress with her family watching, describing it as 'kind of a princess moment'.

Demi Moore told Vogue that the designer spent four hours with them going over ideas, and that the resulting gown is among the first bridal pieces Piccioli has created since joining the historic fashion house.

Inside the 712-Hour Balenciaga Creation

The finished dress is a strapless column of silk satin, fully backed in silk organza, with a draped train and an exaggerated bow at the back, an idea Tallulah said was Piccioli's: 'He wanted it to be like a package that was being unwrapped.' According to Vogue, the gown required 712 hours of work in total, with 405 hours spent on construction and alterations.

The hand-beaded organza petals alone took around 60 hours to complete, and a further nine hours were dedicated to the veil. The bodice was made from cotton tulle reinforced with hand-picoted faille, while the sculpted neckline took inspiration from a black Balenciaga sheath that Moore wore to the Vanity Fair Oscar party in March.

Stylist Brad Goreski said the brief was to keep the dress 'whimsical and ethereal' while staying rooted in the house's precise lines. He described the original sketches as 'the most exquisite selection'.

A Dress With Deep Personal Meaning

For Tallulah, the dress carried significance far beyond its craftsmanship. She told Vogue that 'the best part of the dress is the magnitude', explaining that it was 'the thing that's getting me to my new husband'.

She added that she and Acee had made a decision at the very beginning of their relationship to choose each other every day. Wearing a gown that felt strong was 'profound', she told Vogue, after years of working to feel comfortable in her own skin.

The wedding comes during a period in which the Willis family has been open about Bruce Willis's frontotemporal dementia diagnosis. Tallulah has previously shared photographs of Acee spending time with her father, and after the ceremony she thanked Balenciaga, Piccioli and 'everyone who has believed in me, and stayed the course'.