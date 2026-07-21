A judge has approved a $3 million settlement (roughly £2.2 million) in the lawsuit involving former adult film star Emily Willis and the California rehabilitation centre where she suffered a cardiac arrest in 2024.

While the agreement marks a significant legal development, the latest Emily Willis health update shows the settlement will not change the reality of her long-term recovery.

Court filings and statements from her legal team indicate that Willis remains permanently disabled after sustaining a catastrophic brain injury, with the compensation primarily intended to help cover the lifelong care she now requires.

Emily Willis Health Update

The latest Emily Willis health update paints a sobering picture of her condition more than two years after the medical emergency that changed her life.

Willis, whose real name is Litzy Lara Banuelos, remains unable to speak or care for herself independently. According to court documents and her attorney, she requires round-the-clock assistance and currently lives with her mother in Utah, where she continues to receive full-time care.

Although there have been modest signs of progress, her recovery remains limited. Legal filings state that Willis can occasionally open her eyes, make sounds and display slight body movements. However, she has not regained the ability to communicate normally or live independently.

Her attorney previously described her recovery as 'slow and arduous,' reflecting the lasting impact of the severe neurological damage caused by her injury. The settlement does not alter her medical prognosis but is intended to help support her ongoing treatment and daily care needs.

What Happened To Emily Willis?

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Willis entered the Summit Malibu rehabilitation centre in California on 27 January 2024 to receive treatment for ketamine addiction.

Less than two weeks later, on 4 February 2024, she suffered a cardiac arrest while staying at the facility. The prolonged interruption to her oxygen supply resulted in an anoxic brain injury, a condition that occurs when the brain is deprived of oxygen for an extended period. The injury left her with permanent neurological impairment.

Her family later filed a negligence lawsuit against Summit Malibu, alleging staff failed to recognise the seriousness of her deteriorating condition and delayed transferring her to hospital before the cardiac arrest occurred.

Summit Malibu denied the allegations. The rehabilitation centre argued that Willis repeatedly declined recommended medical treatment and maintained that staff could not legally force her to seek emergency care. The settlement resolves the legal dispute without any admission of liability.

$3 Million Settlement for Emily Willis' Future Care

The recently approved Emily Willis settlement required judicial approval because she is no longer able to manage her own legal or financial affairs due to her condition.

According to court records, approximately $1.26 million (around £938,000) from the settlement is expected to remain available for Willis' long-term care after legal fees and related costs are deducted.

The funds are expected to help pay for ongoing medical treatment, rehabilitation, specialist equipment and the full-time support she will require for the foreseeable future.

While the financial agreement brings the legal case to a close, it does not change the lifelong consequences of Willis' brain injury. The latest health update confirms she remains under continuous care, with only limited signs of improvement since the cardiac arrest that permanently altered her life.