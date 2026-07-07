Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding in New York was already one of the most closely watched celebrity events of the year, but guests now say the real headline was the groom's tears. One attendee told NBC News that Kelce was 'more emotional' than Swift during their vow exchange at Madison Square Garden, while Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were reportedly nowhere to be seen.

The news came after days of feverish speculation around the July 3 ceremony, which was said to unfold under heavy security at Madison Square Garden, with celebrity arrivals, police presence and a sealed-off atmosphere that made the whole thing feel half wedding, half state occasion. By the time fresh guest details began to surface, the picture was clear enough, this was not a quick kiss and a cake job, but a highly produced, highly private production with just enough leaks to keep the internet chewing on it.

Wedding Vows Left Travis Kelce In Tears

Read more Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Wedding: Uneven Hotel Assignments Reportedly Left Some of NFL Star's Teammates Frustrated Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Wedding: Uneven Hotel Assignments Reportedly Left Some of NFL Star's Teammates Frustrated

Guests who spoke to NBC News said Swift and Kelce wrote their own vows, with Swift reportedly singing part of hers as the couple stood before family and friends. Speaking to the outlet, one attendee said Kelce 'out-cried' Swift, adding, 'You would think the bride would be the one crying more, but it was actually Travis that was more emotional.'

That line is doing all the work here. It flips the usual wedding script on its head and gives the night a very human centre, even if the setting was Madison Square Garden and the guest list looked like a Hollywood dispatch. People also reported that the vows lasted about 20 minutes each and were read from gold books, with embroidered handkerchiefs handed out for the inevitable tears.

The ceremony, according to the same reporting, moved from an aisle walk to a stage where the couple said 'I do', and the room was dressed to soften the venue's usual hard lines. White drapes and greenery were said to have hidden the standard seating, giving the arena a more forest-like feel, which, frankly, sounds a touch mad for a place better known for basketball and arena gigs.

Wedding Guest List And The Blake Lively Snub

The reception, if the reports are accurate, was a star magnet. The wedding drew names including Bradley Cooper, Ethan Hawke, Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks, with McCartney and Nicks both linked to performances on the night. Food stations reportedly served Italian dishes and sushi, bars were spread across the venue and the room was so full that one guest called it 'very crowded.'

But the absence that has pulled the sharpest attention is Blake Lively's. Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, were not invited, despite speculation that she and Swift had quietly patched things up after their friendship was strained by the fallout around Lively's legal dispute with Justin Baldoni. That relationship has been the subject of plenty of ugly chatter, including reports that private messages and the now-infamous 'dragons' comment deepened the split.

According to Page Six, a source said Swift now wants to be around people she trusts and who bring her peace, and another said the friendship was done. If that reporting is right, the snub is not a passing guest-list slight, it is Swift making a very public choice about where her loyalties lie. No olive branch, no awkward embrace, no cameo from a former best friend. Just absence, which can say plenty.

The rest of the day was kept tightly under wraps, but even the fragments that have emerged are enough to explain why the story took off so fast. A groom crying harder than the bride is already irresistible gossip, and a missing celebrity friend adds the sort of sting that keeps a wedding story alive long after the flowers have wilted.