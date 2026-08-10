Tallulah Willis, the youngest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, married musician Justin Acee in Sun Valley, Idaho, on Saturday, 8 August. But the question of whether Bruce Willis attended the wedding has not been confirmed in the available reports, leaving that detail unresolved as the family celebrates Tallulah's marriage.

Did Bruce Willis Attend Tallulah Willis' Wedding?

The news emerged through Vogue, which joined Tallulah for the final fitting of her wedding dress shortly before the ceremony. Sources later confirmed that the 32-year-old writer and artist had married Acee, while a representative for Tallulah confirmed the wedding to the publication.

Neither report confirms whether Bruce Willis was present at the Idaho ceremony. His absence from the available wedding details should not be treated as proof that he did not attend. For now, there is no official statement from Bruce, his representatives or the family addressing his attendance.

Tallulah announced her engagement to Acee on Instagram on 23 December 2024. The post showed the couple kissing and holding hands beside rose petals, candles and a Christmas tree. 'Everyday,' she wrote alongside a photograph highlighting her diamond ring.

The couple's wedding took place several months later in Sun Valley, a location with personal significance for the Willis family. Tallulah and her older sisters, Rumer and Scout, spent part of their childhood on the family's Idaho ranch, according to sources.

In footage shared as part of the Vogue feature, the family celebrated the moment with French fries as Tallulah stepped out in her completed bridal look. There were gasps and applause – the sort of reaction a bride hopes for after months of fittings, alterations and second-guessing.

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Tallulah Willis Wedding Dress Revealed

Tallulah wore a custom cream Balenciaga gown designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli, the fashion house's creative director. The strapless silk satin column dress featured a draped train skirt and a bow at the back, creating a look that was formal without appearing overly traditional.

Tallulah also wore a honey-coloured antique diamond ring set in gold, designed in collaboration with Karina Noel.

Speaking to Vogue, Tallulah said she and Acee had made an early decision to remain committed to one another. 'We made a decision at the very beginning of our relationship that we were going to choose each other every day,' she said.

Her description of the gown was less about celebrity spectacle than personal identity. 'My biggest hope, for the dress, was that it would be something magical, but magical in a way that was unexpected, kind of like me,' Tallulah said. 'I've worked very hard to be comfortable in my own skin, and to be in something that there's a strength in is profound for me.'

She added, 'I've worked so hard in my life to be able to find that beauty every day....This is definitely a very special peak celebration moment of beauty.'

The wedding also brought together the three daughters Bruce Willis shares with Demi Moore. Tallulah is the youngest, following Rumer and Scout. Bruce is also the father of Mabel and Evelyn, his two daughters with wife Emma Heming Willis.

That blended family has remained a recurring focus of public interest around the actor, particularly as his health has become a matter of concern. Yet the wedding reports focus on Tallulah's marriage, her relationship with Acee and the striking Balenciaga gown, rather than offering a full account of the guest list.

So, did Bruce Willis attend Tallulah's wedding? The answer remains unknown. What is confirmed is that Tallulah married Justin Acee in Idaho, with her mother and sisters visibly involved in the celebrations surrounding her final fitting. The rest, for now, is family business.