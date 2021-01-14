Bruce Willis owned up to his mistake and issued an apology on Wednesday for not wearing a mask in public amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The "Die Hard" star said it was an "error in judgment" when he decided not to wear a mask while at a Rite Aid store on Monday. He closed his apology with a reminder to be safe and continue wearing masks.

"Be safe out there everyone, and let's continue to mask up," he said in a statement sent to US Weekly.

Willis came under fire when photos of him not masking up while shopping at Rite Aid in Los Angeles circulated on social media. The images showed him in a black leather jacket, jeans, a baseball cap, and a striped shirt. He also had a loose scarf around his neck, according to a Page Six source.

A source claimed that the 65-year-old actor made people at the store upset because he "refused" to wear a mask. Willis was eventually asked to leave the premises and he complied without making any complaints or purchases.

The people's reactions were warranted given the surge in COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles in recent weeks. It has become the epicenter of the global health crisis. In a press release on Monday, health officials revealed that by the minute, an average of 10 people in the county gets the disease.

Amid the spike in cases, Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered residents to stay at home in an attempt to control the spread of the virus. Over 10,000 people in California have died because of COVID-19.

As for Willis, he has been quarantining with his wife Emma Heming and their two daughters, Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 6, in L.A since May. He stayed with his ex-wife Demi Moore and their children, Rumer, 32, Scout, 29, and Tallulah, 26, in Idaho at the onset of the pandemic in March. The Malta-born model was supposed to join her husband there, but Evelyn poked her foot with a needle at a park at the last minute and travel got crazy so they decided to stay in L.A. instead.